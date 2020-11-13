PLATTSBURGH – The COVID-19 Pandemic's shutdown does not include Operation Christmas Child.
Churches and families who pack shoebox gifts can drop them off at one of more than 4,000 Drop-Off Locations during National Collection Week Nov. 16-23.
ONLINE OPTION
“We are moving forward,” Rita Alford, Volunteer Area Team Coordinator Operation Christmas Child, Northern Adirondack, said.
“People are packing shoe boxes. People who don't want to shop, they can actually go online and build a box.
“They can pick out the age group and certain items to put in the box. There are some fun choices. It also tracks it for them and lets them know what country is receiving it.
“That's kind of nice for people who don't want to shop. Normally a lot families take their kids to go shop for the shoe boxes, but not everybody is feeling safe about that either. So, this is a nice, other option.”
OFFERING HOPE
Clinton County residents are making an impact around the world through simple Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts.
Much of the world has been gripped with fear, and this is especially hard for children,” Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, said in a press release.
“Now more than ever, these boys and girls need to know God loves them. Operation Christmas Child delivers the hope found only in Jesus Christ.”
The Samaritan’s Purse project has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys — to children worldwide for more than two decades.
This is a mission project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions.
Simply pack shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys.
DRIVE-THROUGH
“We do have many people packing who are packing the shoe boxes as well,” Alford said.
“Our drop-off dates are next week the 16th through the 23rd.
“We are actually doing a drive-through drop off. We will unload the shoe boxes. We will have PPE. We will have masks and gloves. We will offer to unload their cars for them, so they don't have to get out of the car. We just unload their trunk.”
Shoeboxes can be registered in the drive-through via camera scan.
“It's minimal contact,” Alford said.
“We're still able to say thank you to them.”
The First Assembly of God located at 164 Prospect Ave. in Plattsburgh is one of the Adirondack region's drop-off locations. (SEE BOX).
“I was watching a video on Burkina Faso in Africa, and the children are wearing masks as well,” Alford said.
“I think it just brings a lot of joy and normalcy. But we are doing it again this year regardless, and we're just trying to make it safe for everyone. It brings a lot of joy to be able to do it.”
OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD
Website:www.samaritanspurse.org
Drop-off Locations:
Plattsburgh, NY
First Assembly of God
164 Prospect Avenue Plattsburgh, NY 12901-1359
Mon, Nov. 16: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Tue, Nov. 17: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Wed, Nov. 18: 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.
Thu, Nov. 19: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Fri, Nov. 20: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Sat, Nov. 21: 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.
Sun, Nov. 22: 1 p.m.- 5 p.m.
Mon, Nov. 23: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Champlain, NY
Christ & St. John's Episcopal Church
18 Butternut Street Champlain, NY 12919-5121
Mon, Nov. 16: 4 p.m.- 6 p.m.
Tue, Nov. 17: 4 p.m.- 6 p.m.
Wed, Nov. 18: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Thu, Nov. 19: 4 p.m.- 6 p.m.
Fri, Nov. 20: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Sat, Nov. 21: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Sun, Nov. 22: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Mon, Nov. 23: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Westport, NY
Westport Bible Church
24 Youngs Road Westport, NY 12993-3601
Mon, Nov. 16: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Tue, Nov. 17: 6p.m. - 8 p.m.
Wed, Nov. 18: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
Thu, Nov. 19: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
Fri, Nov. 20: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Sat, Nov. 21: 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.
Sun, Nov. 22: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Mon, Nov. 23: 9 a.m.- 10 a.m.
Mon, Nov. 23: 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Malone, NY
Shiloh Baptist Church
217 Webster Street Malone, NY 12953-3635
Mon, Nov. 16: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Tue, Nov. 17: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Tue, Nov. 17: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Wed, Nov. 18: 12 p.m.- 5 p.m.
Thu, Nov. 19: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Fri, Nov. 20: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Sat, Nov. 21: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Sun, Nov. 22: 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Mon, Nov. 23: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Saranac Lake, NY
High Peaks Church, 97 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake, NY 12983-2462
Mon, Nov. 16: 4 p.m.- 6 p.m.
Tue, Nov. 17: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Wed, Nov. 18: 12 p.m.- 4 p.m.
Thu, Nov. 19: 12 p.m.- 4 p.m.
Fri, Nov. 20: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Sat, Nov. 21: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Sun, Nov. 22: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Mon, Nov. 23: 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.
