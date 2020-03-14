PLATTSBURGH — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, information is flowing quickly regarding the status of events, directives from health, medical, education and government officials and all things COVID-19-related.
Here are several items made public to help people deal with and understand the impact of the coronavirus pandemic:
Town of Plattsburgh Preps
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh has taken several actions in the wake of the pandemic including double cleaning protocol that will continue.
The town also canceled an upcoming Planning Board meeting on March 17, senior trips to Akwesasne Mohawk Casino set for March 26, and Winter Fun Runs scheduled for March 16, 23 and 30.
Rental use of all recreation buildings has been halted from March 20 to April 19.
All non-essential home visits/installations i.e. water meters have been canceled.
The town has also implemented workforce flex scheduling. Department heads have been given guidance and will develop a departmental plan.
Town employees have also been given the day off on Primary Day, April 28 as the building will be used as a polling site.
"We have been preparing for the health and safety of our residents, our employees and our town," Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
DOJ postpones jury trials
ALBANY — On Friday, Chief Judge Glenn Suddaby announced that criminal and civil jury trials in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York would be postponed due to circumstances created by COVID-19.
The U.S. Attorney's office and law enforcement partners are continuing their other work, including investigating and prosecuting federal crimes.
These steps are being taken to protect the health and safety of employees.
NYSUT president issues statement on school closures
ALBANY — On Friday, New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta called for the closure of schools in counties with confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
"As schools close, local school district officials must remain in close contact with not only educators, but also appropriate social service agencies and other organizations that know best how to provide education, free meals, mental health services and other critical resources that many children in every corner of the state need during a shutdown period," he said in a statement.
"All of these resources — from learning materials to food — must be provided in an equitable way that meets the needs of every student in a school district regardless of their age, economic status and where they live.
We will continue to stay in contact with officials at every level to ensure our children receive everything they need during this time."
Utilities providers to suspend shut-offs
ALBANY — On Friday, the State Department of Public Service announced that it would immediately work with utilities across the state to ensure any customers affected by COVID-19 restrictions will not lose power or heat due to financial hardship.
The state’s major electric, gas and water utilities will take immediate action to suspend service shutoffs to households during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Ensuring affordable, safe, secure and reliable access to electric, gas and water services for New York State’s residential and business consumers is at the heart of everything we do," Department CEO John B. Rhodes said in a statement.
"By suspending utility disconnects we are ensuring that those affected by the virus will not have to worry about keeping critical utility services available."
Con Edison, National Grid, Central Hudson, Orange and Rockland, New York State Electric and Gas, Rochester Electric and Gas, PSEG Long Island, National Fuel Gas and major private water companies have all committed to suspend shut-offs for customers and assist those impacted by COVID-19 who may be experiencing financial hardship.
“We recognize that this pandemic has brought many challenges for our customers and we want to do our part to lessen any financial impact they may face as the result of the outbreak,” National Grid's Interim U.S. President Badar Khan said in a statement.
“We are committed to our customers’ well-being during this difficult time."
Gillibrand, colleauges introduce Border Health Security Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and her colleagues have introduced the Border Health Security Act of 2020 which hoped to strengthen multi-national cooperation to screen and monitor for infectious diseases like COVID-19.
“The coronavirus pandemic presents unique challenges for New York’s border communities,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“These important hubs for economic activity — like international trade and travel — require security and resiliency against global disease outbreaks and other public health threats."
The legislation "would empower border communities to plan for and invest in the health workforce and services they need to combat the coronavirus outbreak and to prepare for future public health challenges."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.