PLATTSBURGH — Due to concerns related to the highly-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, all courts in New York State, from village up to appellate, have re-implemented masking in public areas regardless of vaccination status.
The policy went into effect Friday and, as of that afternoon, did not have an end date.
"The court is trying to continue to have service to the public," Clinton County Court Chief Clerk Denise Durkin told the Press-Republican.
"We’re still trying to go full speed and, in order to do that, the court has to make adjustments to maintain everybody’s safety."
Durkin explained that the court has suspended passes that granted attorneys or agencies 90 days of maskless access to the court if they showed proof of vaccination, or one day for other visitors who did the same.
In addition to requiring masks, courts are also directing people to abide by six feet of social distancing from each other, and court security is doing temperature checks and asking COVID screening questions, she said.
Fully vaccinated court staff who have taken part in a mask policy program and thus hold orange cards have designated areas in which they do not have to wear masks.
"They will be able to continue to enter and remain in non-public areas of court facilities without wearing a mask or face covering, being mindful of that physical distancing requirement," Durkin said.
Those non-public areas, she continued, include the back office where a glass window separates employees from the public, as well as private hallways, restrooms, locker rooms conference rooms and courtrooms where there are no court users present.
"But in open courtrooms, back offices where any court user can come in, public hallways or lobbies, holding areas, anywhere that there is a court user present, we must be masked, whether vaccinated or not."
Masks cannot have exhalation valves, Durkin said, adding that she did not believe gaiters or bandanas were appropriate either.
Acceptable coverings include N95s, surgical masks or cloth masks that fully cover the nose and mouth.
