Court Street law office suffers smoke damage in Friday morning fire

PLATTSBURGH — The law office Insley and Douthat on 68 Court St. suffered smoke damage after a Friday morning fire.
Plattsburgh City Fire Department Fire Chief Scott Lawliss said the fire could have been much worse.
“With the fire load that was in the basement, if we hadn’t been there quickly and the tenant wasn’t there to alert us, it would’ve been turned into a much larger fire with structural damage,” he said.
A dehumidifier in the office’s basement caught papers on fire, Lawliss said. The fire could have been worse had the fire spread, but a tenant in the second-floor apartment reported it after smoke started to fill their apartment, Lawliss said.
The Plattsburgh City Fire Department arrived at the Court Street office within two minutes of the 5:18 a.m. call Friday, Lawliss said.
Heavy smoke was pouring out from the first floor when firefighters got there, Lawliss said.
“So they had a difficult time finding the fire,” he said.
Firefighters were able to locate the fire in the basement using thermal imaging cameras and then quickly extinguished it with a water line. Firefighters later ventilated the smoke in the office, Lawliss said.
“It was well-coordinated,” he said. “The on-duty crews did a great job.”
There wasn’t any structural damage to the office, but there was smoke damage, Lawliss said.
The South Plattsburgh Fire Department was called in for an air truck and the District 3 Fire Department was on stand-by during the fire.
The Plattsburgh City Fire Department was back in service at 6:56 a.m., Clinton County dispatch said.
