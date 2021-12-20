PLATTSBURGH - As a result of necessary water main repairs, Court Street, from Margaret Street to Oak Street in the City of Plattsburgh will be closed to all thru traffic between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. today.
Department of Motor Vehicles traffic will be allowed to enter from Margaret Street.
Also, the city's official End of Snow Event was 8 a.m. today. Per city ordinance, all sidewalks must be cleared by 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.