PLATTSBURGH — The court dismissed the suit filed against the city's pending Durkee lot redevelopment project, calling it premature litigation.
"I believe the court came to the correct determination," Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read said. "We had tried to explain that to the PCC (Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition) before they began their lawsuit, but they decided to proceed anyway.
"Fortunately, we have in-house legal assistance that can do much of this, but it was a terrible waste of time and money for everybody."
DOWNTOWN PROJECT
Development of the downtown parking area, a 3.4-acre lot that sits adjacent to the Saranac River and houses nearly 300 parking spaces, was a key project of the city's $10 million, state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI).
Per most recent plans, developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC pitched a 100-plus-unit apartment building with more than 13,000 square feet of commercial space, public/private parking and a pedestrian walk.
The project awaits third-party board approvals from the city's independent Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board.
One such application represents a request to subdivide the Durkee Parking lot into two parcels.
The first would encompass the pre-existing Gateway building, its parking structure and the land bordering the Saranac River. The second would house Prime's requested mixed-use development.
TAKEN TO COURT
The Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition (PCC), alongside other critics of the downtown project, were behind the legal challenge filed in May against the City of Plattsburgh, its Common Council and hoped developer Prime.
The opposition group, a nonprofit coalition of downtown stakeholders, had announced the suit's filing on the steps of City Hall this spring, saying its key argument would prove Lake City officials in violation of municipal law.
The argument had been centered on the lot's proximity to the riverfront and had requested the city-Prime development agreement, which was approved in April 2019, be deemed "void."
According to General City Law, court documents say, the rights to a city's waterfront were, "inalienable," or unable to be given or taken away.
CASE 'RIPENESS'
The City of Plattsburgh had said the challenge held no merit and, per court documents, had called for a dismissal, saying the case was not "ripe" for judicial consideration.
It was in the city's opinion that, per its requested subdivision, the waterfront area would be developed into a riverfront walkway per a separate DRI project, and would therefore refute any claims that the waterfront rights were leaving its possession.
The municipality also argued that the lot, per its development agreement, would be transferred to the developer only once all permits and approvals had been received and, at that point, a variety of considerations would be triggered, including parking, utility and public access agreements, as well as the developer's requested tax abatement and title obtainment.
"Based upon this," the court documents state, "the (City, Prime) argue that this action is not ripe."
The PCC and fellow petitioners then claimed that the act of entering into an agreement that even contemplated alienating a portion of the Durkee Street lot was a violation.
COURT DECISION
The State Supreme Court's determination, signed by Judge John T. Ellis of Tupper Lake, ultimately deemed the suit premature.
"While the City and Prime have entered into a development agreement, that contemplates the transfer of a portion of the Durkee Street lot, the fact remains that the transfer is contingent upon future events beyond the control of the parties," the court documents say, "to include the issuance of permits by third parties, which may never occur."
Documents go on to say that the court was dismissing the petition/complaint on the ground of ripeness.
"In doing so, the court declines to address the arguments concerning standing and the merits of the petition/complaint," it says, in reference to some court submissions.
"It is hereby ordered that the Respondent's (City, Prime) motions to dismiss are granted and the petition/complaint be, and hereby is, dismissed."
PCC 'OPTIMISM BUOYED'
When asked for comment on the court decision, the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition said its, "optimism is buoyed."
"The city and Prime attempted to have PCC’s petition dismissed based on standing and on merit, but the court denied those attempts for dismissal," the coalition's statement says. "The court simply chose not to make a decision at this time only because the matter was deemed to be premature.
"The court wants to see if the project receives Planning & Zoning approval, PILOT approval, financing and transfer of title to the property first before reviewing the matter," it continues. "We expect that the court will review the merits of our petition at that time if the project makes it past all those hurdles and we remain optimistic that the court will rule in our favor and in the interest of the public.
"We are also reviewing our options for appeal of any decision to a higher court."
When asked about finances, the coalition said they had been "overwhelmed" with moral and financial support from the community.
"Our momentum and community support continues to grow.”
The city said this litigation was handled in-house by Corporation Counsel Dean Schneller per the general services contract and was not charged at an additional rate.
When asked for comment, developer Prime said it had none at this time.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.