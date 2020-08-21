JAY – Jean and Russell Coonradt wanted to do something to help the less advantaged in their community so they created a farm stand where everyone pays what they can afford.
The stand near the Jay Covered Bridge at 127 Stickney Bridge Road off Route 9N is on the honor system – much of the time no one is there.
“They call it ‘Russell’s Sprouts and Jean’s Beans,’” their daughter, Danielle, told the Press-Republican. “This is the first year they’ve done a farm stand. They have a very large garden on Stickney Bridge Road where they live.”
The stand features tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage, cauliflower, zucchini and other vegetables from the Coonradts’ garden.
A sign in front reads “Pay What You Can, Take What You Need.”
“We’re not doing it for money,” Jean, 61, said. “Our garden is massive. We had so much. Some people put money in, but some just took what they needed.
“Someone took tomatoes to make sauce and told us ‘this will feed our family for the winter.’”
The stand came about because her parents wanted to do something for the less fortunate in past years, Danielle said, and now many people are out of work due the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They started out giving vegetables to people they knew were going through hard times, and this year decided to do a stand due to the loss of employment a lot of residents were experiencing,” Danielle said. “My father built it out of an old horse trailer, and painted it with the help of my 5 year old niece, Amelia.”
Russell, 63, fills the stand daily, she said.
Danielle said her parents are doing what they’ve always loved.
“They love gardening and enjoy helping out their neighbors,” Danielle said
The stand is usually depleted by the end of the day, Jean said.
“We put on a chalkboard what we have available that day,” she said. “We enjoy it; we love our garden. It feels good, especially with the pandemic.
“We’re having a ball with it. It’s fun.”
