PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce says the New York State Department of Labor's September unemployment rates show a welcomed decline in upstate counties.
In April, Clinton County unemployment was over 15 percent, but had trended downward since, coming in around 8 percent in August.
Recent data showed the countywide rate was hovering just under 5 percent.
"The positive trend from April has been steady, but the significant improvement in the last month is really encouraging," Chamber President and CEO Garry Douglas says in a news release.
"It clearly reflects, in the case of Clinton County, the strong performance of our large and diverse manufacturing sector, most of which never shut down and much of which is in a hiring mode."
REGIONAL HIGHS
Clinton County wasn't the only North Country area to seek spikes in unemployment this spring.
Given the global health crisis that took off early this year and led Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to issue his March PAUSE order on many statewide industries, counties across the Empire State saw jumps in unemployment rates.
The state's department of labor reported unemployment rates of 14 percent in both Franklin and Hamilton counties for the month of April.
Essex and Warren counties had exceeded 17 percent.
RECORD LOWS
These 2020 numbers came a year after the Press-Republican reported record lows in local unemployment for July 2019.
At the time, Clinton County had an unemployment rate of 3.8 percent, which was the county's lowest rate logged by the Department of Labor for that month from 1990 to 2019.
The same went for Essex County, with a rate of 3.7 percent, and Franklin County, though not record breaking, had a rate of 3.7 percent, as well.
NUMBERS SHRINKING
As in Clinton County, other North Country counties saw their number of unemployed workers drop back down this September.
Franklin and Warren counties were just over 5 percent.
Essex and Hamilton counties came in lower at 4.7 percent and 4 percent, respectively.
BORDER CLOSURE
Douglas said the continued northern border closure was still causing some economic and employment hits to northern New York.
Nonessential travel has been blocked from crossing the U.S.-Canada border for several months, and those restrictions were recently extended through Nov. 21.
Though that's the case, the chamber president noted allowed crossings were still continuing.
"Cross border shipping and supply chain activity has remained strong with a 3 percent growth in truck activity at the Champlain border crossing for August," he said.
The Adirondack region, even with the border closed, was visited often this summer by downstaters escaping up north, Douglas added.
"These are definite positive factors as well and must continue over the coming months."
