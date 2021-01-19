PLATTSBURGH — Given the political divide of President Donald J. Trump’s tenure, including post Election Night unrest that led to the recent capital breach, municipalities nationwide are steadying forces for Inauguration Day protests, including the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.
The inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden was scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20 at noon.
Though Sheriff David Favro didn’t say if he’d heard of any locally planned protests, he said he'd considered the possibility and had been in discussion with county officials.
"We just don’t know what to expect," he told the Press-Republican Tuesday. "We're preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best."
'COMMUNICATION KEY'
Favro noted "internal and external" protocols in place at the Clinton County Government Center on Margaret Street in downtown City of Plattsburgh
"Most importantly will be the communications with our patrol people — the boots on the ground," he said. "We'll want to let them know that there may be some activities, there may be some stray people. . . just making sure that if there is anything going on that everybody is aware of that.
"Then we have different levels of response and reaction to what might occur, if it does. Communication is key."
BEING PREPARED
Asked if he'd witnessed an Inauguration Day gathering of any kind during his nearly 40 years in law enforcement, 18 of which as county sheriff, Favro said none came to mind.
"Not on Inauguration Day specifically where there have been threats on this level," he said.
But the sheriff said there were other years when dissension was prevalent, noting specifically the 2009 inauguration of former president Barack Obama.
"There were many white supremacists who had said, 'We're not going to have a Black president,'" Favro remembered. "So there had been some concern then, and we obviously had these conversations back then and we were prepared for if there were problems."
'USE OF FORCE' TALK
And after law enforcement Use of Force policies were questioned nationwide in 2020, leading Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to pass an order requiring statewide municipalities examine their own policies and make updates where necessary, Sheriff Favro said his department was having "refresher talks" with their officers.
"To say, 'These are people. They are following their beliefs. They are following their opinions. Let's start with the minimum and work up from there.'"
