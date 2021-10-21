PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will hold a public hearing next week on a new local law that would remedy ambiguous language in the current statute governing how to fill legislative vacancies.
Due to the timing of when former Area 4 Legislator Simon Conroy's resignation went into effect, Local Law #5 of 1995 left how the legislature should fill his seat up for discussion, County Administrator Michael Zurlo said.
"The legislature has decided to clarify that local law such that if there is an election to fill the vacancy that takes place at the time of the general election that the newly-elected person would commence his or her term on Jan .1 of the following year."
TWO PRIOR VACANCIES
The legislature previously had to fill vacancies twice over the last two years as prescribed by the current law.
Sections I and II detail how the board can appoint a resident of a legislative area to the open position within 30 days of the vacancy. That person serves until the next general election or, if the term expires within the calendar year, "for the residue of the term."
That method was deployed after former Area 8 Legislator Mark Dame resigned in April 2020 amidst his permanent move to South Carolina. The legislature appointed retired Clinton County Court Judge Patrick McGill to his seat, where he served until incumbent Wendell Hughes was elected last November.
Should the legislature not make an appointment, and if the vacancy occurs more than 120 days before the next general election, the body must schedule a special election 30 to 90 days from the date of the vacancy, section III says.
When Chris Rosenquest took over as City of Plattsburgh mayor on Jan. 1, legislators voted to hold a special election for his Area 9 successor in which Joshua Kretser ran unopposed.
Section IV of Local Law #5 of 1995 requires that, if legislators do not set a date for the special election, then it will take place the Tuesday before the 90th day after the vacancy.
SECTION V UNCLEAR
The lack of clarity lies in Section V.
"In the event that the vacancy occurs less than 120 days before the next general election, then the vacancy shall be filled at the next general election," it reads. "That the person so elected shall take office immediately after the special election vote has been officially certified."
Conroy's resignation went into effect Sept. 30, fewer than 120 days before the Nov. 2 general election, so this is the section that applies to filling his seat.
"It was unclear to the legislature if the law, the way it was written, was speaking about just a special election or whether it was speaking about a general election," County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Beekmantown, Chazy) said.
As a result, it was uncertain whether the person elected would be seated right away, as happens after a special election is certified, or on Jan. 1, following certification of a general election, he said.
Zurlo noted that County Attorney Jacqueline Kelleher advised the current law was ambiguous and the legislature would want to debate the topic prior to it being ripe.
"You wouldn’t want Republicans saying, 'I read it this way,' and Democrats saying, 'I read it this way,' depending on the outcome of an election," he said.
Both parties have candidates running for Area 4, with Democrats backing David Bezio, chief lineman with the city's Municipal Lighting Department, and Republicans supporting retired State Police investigator James Monty.
CODIFIES, CLARIFIES
The proposed law, which would be titled Local Law #3 of 2021 and supersede the current statute, would amend the second sentence of Section V to read, "The person so elected shall take office on Jan. 1 after the general election."
According to Henry, the legislature agreed to the proposed change "without any controversy."
"We wanted to make sure it was clear and correct and fair, so we just cleaned the language up and that’s what this local law will do," he said.
"The legislature in theory could have come up and had a handshake agreement," Zurlo said, "but this way it’s codified and it solves the problem going forward."
A public hearing on the proposed law is slated for 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 in the Legislative Chambers of the Clinton County Government Center, 137 Margaret St. in Plattsburgh.
AREA 4 INPUT
A side effect of the law, if adopted, is that it would leave residents of Area 4 — which covers most of the Town of Plattsburgh and part of Beekmantown — without a legislator through the 2022 budget process.
Zurlo advised Area 4 residents who would like to have input to attend legislative Finance Committee meetings, at which he goes over the proposed spending plan line by line.
"The tentative budget obviously is available to the public and I know every sitting legislator would be happy to hear from any resident of Clinton County if they had any concerns," he added.
