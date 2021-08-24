PLATTSBURGH — With local case numbers back on the rise, Clinton County and the sister Plattsburghs all say they are taking another look at their COVID safety protocols.
‘NO CHANGE’
The Clinton County Government Center has since earlier this year asked non-vaccinated individuals to wear face coverings when visiting its Margaret Street premises.
“We continue to monitor things closely,” Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo told the Press-Republican Tuesday. “As of now, we are making no change to COVID protocols within the Government Center.”
A statewide mandate has since August required the court system to enforce mask wearing across the board, regardless of vaccination status.
“The Government Center houses the court system and I believe there is a mask requirement on the third floor,” Zurlo added.
TOWN’S UPDATE
The Town of Plattsburgh has operated under a COVID-19 Town Safety Plan since the onset of the pandemic.
According to Town Supervisor Michael Cashman, that plan has been reviewed and updated throughout the global health crisis and in accordance with both Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Clinton County Health Department recommendations.
That plan was just updated this week and has, since Monday, required Town Hall staff and visitors to mask up, regardless of vaccination status.
“What is unique to a municipality of our size is that all of our employees are under one roof,” Cashman said. “We don’t have different plants or different buildings. We saw firsthand during the early stages of the pandemic — we had several cases where people contracted (COVID-19) and we saw the impact.
“The priority has to be the health and safety of the team members and the public at large.”
‘RELY ON SCIENTISTS, EXPERTS’
Last week, during a public meeting of the Plattsburgh City Common Council, signs adorned entrances to City Hall, alerting all visitors that they must be masked regardless of vaccination status.
Those signs were not up this week.
Plattsburgh City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said those signs went up last Thursday when city officials expected a large showing at that evening’s meeting.
“We are exploring a couple different options right now, just to see what makes sense,” he said. “Especially when it comes to large meetings that we are hosting in person. The big question for the city right now is, ‘Do we (require) masks for everybody visiting?’”
When examining that question and any others related to COVID-19, Rosenquest said the city was taking its direction from the CDC and the Health Department.
“There’s not going to be something that the city does independent of that. We’re not going to make our own decisions on this. We’re going to rely on the scientists and the experts in helping us define this policy.”
GET VACCINATED
Supervisor Cashman strongly urged the local community to get vaccinated.
“I will not speak as a public health official, but I have spoken with numerous health officials that continue to endorse vaccination as the safest way to protect yourself from COVID-19 and the Delta variant,” he said Tuesday. “As of yesterday there were only two counties in New York State that did not fall under one of the higher CDC levels, but it is only a matter of time (before) the transmission rate continues to go up in our county.
“Our region spends a lot of time outdoors and we’re going to be spending more time indoors. Now is the time. I implore people to get vaccinated and wear masks.”
Cashman also pointed to advice by the Clinton County Health Department noting that, “regardless of vaccination status, the department continues to recommend all residents wear masks indoors, avoid crowds and high risk activities, wash hands frequently, and get vaccinated. Getting vaccinated reduces your chances of contracting COVID-19”
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.