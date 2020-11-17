County Planning Board votes down city zoning proposal

PLATTSBURGH — In a 7-0 vote, the Clinton County Planning Board squashed the city's zoning law proposal, forcing a supermajority for Common Council approval.
ABOUT LAW
Local Law P-4 of 2020 would exempt City of Plattsburgh applications from some of its own Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board review processes.
Per the law, that could include site plan reviews, subdivision approvals, planned unit development reviews, special use permit applications, use variance or area variance applications and others.
Private development projects would be subject to the city's review processes and the council could seek a non-binding advisory review for its own projects.
State and/or federal level requirements, such as the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA), were not included in the exemption.
CONTENTIOUS VOTE
The law had a thorny welcome last month as various members of the public scorned it during a public hearing. Some had even threatened legal action, should it be approved that evening.
Since its introduction, a group of community members suspected it would grant the city a "get out of jail free" card when it came to the review of its heavily disputed Durkee Street redevelopment project.
While the law explicitly stated any past or current applications would not apply, and though the city had said public-private projects, such as that one, would not qualify, it was the opinion of some that the law left opportunity for current applications to be withdrawn and resubmitted once the law was in place.
At the night's vote, and in the face of that public opposition, Councilors Ira Barbell (D-Ward 1), Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) voted in favor, while councilors Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), Steve Brodi (D-Ward 4) and Patrick McFarlin (D-Ward 5) voted against.
Mayor Colin Read broke the 3-3 split with a vote in the affirmative.
COUNTY REVIEW
The approval then referred the law for Clinton County Planning Board review. It appeared before that body last Wednesday and was vetoed 7-0.
In its justifications, supplied by County Planner Glen Cutter, the county Planning Board says it believed certain government actions should endure the traditional planning and zoning approval processes.
"The purpose of these established reviews in essence is to ensure that development projects receive a detailed review that allows for the protection of health, safety and the general welfare of the public and the environment," it says.
"Planning and zoning board volunteers and related staff development professionals dedicate time and energy to educate themselves on best design practices, and apply that knowledge to projects that may otherwise have negative impacts on their community."
The comments go on to say that while the board would understand some city projects, like infrastructure improvements, be omitted from the reviews, it saw the current proposal as a "blanket policy" and said that was not the preferred method.
SUPERMAJORITY REQUIRED
The county board's decision would then require the Common Council to approve the law with a supermajority, needing five votes to pass as opposed to its typical four.
It was not yet known when the law proposal would appear before councilors.
