PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Planning Board recently voted to not re-review two applications related to the proposed Durkee lot redevelopment project, saying permits were either the same or lessened in impacts since their last review.
Board members made the call at last week's meeting under the advice of County Planner Glen Cutter and Board Chairperson Sheridan Garner.
"Unless a project differs in a way that would increase the potential negative impacts, the County Planning Board's review would not be required for all modifications that occur after the county review," Cutter says in a letter explaining the determination.
"In fact, most projects are altered slightly after the county review, because the local boards often request or require modifications to the project from the applicant," it continues. "These minor project alterations do not require new submittals to the county if they do not change the project enough to increase or create a potential countywide impact or intercommunity impact."
The board's decision was ultimately OK'd in a 7-0 vote. Member Kevin Farrington, a Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition official, recused himself.
LOCAL ISSUES
The applications in question were submitted by the city's Zoning Board of Appeals and were connected to developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC's proposal for the Durkee Street parking lot, which looked to construct an apartment complex with commercial space, as well as public/private parking and a pedestrian walkway in downtown Plattsburgh.
One permit was the request to modify a previous Planned Unit Development (PUD) boundary and the other to OK first-floor apartments within that zone.
Due to the lot's location within 500 feet of county-owned facilities, the applications were first referred to the county's Planning Board back in March, alongside the site plan, which was referred on behalf of the city's Planning Board.
At the time, the county board had determined the site plan to be a county-wide issue and the other two applications "local issues."
The local designation meant the proposed actions had no countywide or inter-community impacts.
ZBA RESUBMITS
Since March, Prime's plans for the site were altered, prompting the city's Planning Board to resubmit the site plan to the county Planning Board for a fresh review.
Reappearing before the board last month, board members again determined it was a county-wide issue, requiring a supermajority approval by the city's Planning Board.
After seeing that play out, the city's ZBA voted to resubmit its two special permits to the county board, as well.
MORE CHANGES
ZBA Chair Ron Nolland said, after that vote, Prime Plattsburgh made added changes to its Durkee lot proposal, submitting a different plan for the county's review.
"They submitted a plan similar to a previous plan indicating that they thought this plan was similar enough to the one previously reviewed in March, that it would not change the previous 'local issue' determination regarding the ZBA application," Nolland told the Press-Republican.
Soon after, Cutter sent his letter to the ZBA, noting that the presented plan had not changed enough to warrant a new referral review.
The applications were not put on the county board's agenda.
'ATTEMPT TO AVOID'
Since March, Prime's changes included a reduction in the number of apartment units from 115 to 109 and the addition of a handful of extra parking spaces.
Though developers considered upping commercial space to nearly 18,000 square feet, the plans were cutback to only 13,400 square feet, in line with the March proposal.
These changes in mind, Prime's attorney Charles Gottlieb wrote the county Planning Board a letter.
"We respectfully request that the County Planning Board renew its 'local issue' determination for the SUPs considering that recent project changes result in an even lesser impact than previously reviewed," he said. "Accordingly, project changes cannot be said to now have a county-wide impact, where none existed in March of 2020."
Nolland saw the developer's changes as "an attempt to avoid" a change in determination by the county Planning Board.
"Prime and the city were concerned that a new review of the same plans presented for the second referral for the city Planning Board could also be rule county-wide impact for the ZBA review, be disapproved and result in the ZBA needing the same supermajority, like the city Planning Board still needs," he said.
"Of course, this raises several questions about who can make these determinations, when is it acceptable to change plans for an application and review, et cetera."
QUESTIONS RAISED
At the Wednesday meeting, Cutter said he answered questions about why he and the board chair were the ones who determined the applications would not be on the evening's agenda, explaining that the process had been handled that way for his 25 years as administrative staff to the body.
While Farrington had recused himself for the earlier discussion, he jumped in at the end, asking that the board's bylaws be looked at to allow the full board to weigh in on such decisions and to avoid such a situation again.
Cutter told the Press-Republican that the bylaws would be reviewed.
"Any bylaw amendments also have to be approved by the county legislature," he said.
