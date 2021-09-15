PLATTSBURGH — County health departments reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths and 109 new positive cases in the region Wednesday, with two deaths in Franklin County and one in Clinton County.
Total COVID-related deaths in the tri-county area now number 86.
The Clinton County Health Department said the latest COVID-related death, the county’s 35th since the pandemic began, was an individual who was not vaccinated.
Clinton County further reported 36 more lab-confirmed positive cases, with 372 residents in quarantine and 167 in isolation.
CVPH as of Wednesday afternoon is treating 10 COVID-positive patients, with three of them being treated in the intensive care unit, the hospital said.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
With two more virus-related deaths announced Wednesday, Franklin County has now reported 33 total deaths since last March.
The county also reported 41 new COVID-19 cases, with 233 active cases in the county.
The county again recommended that residents take precautions in a news release announcing its latest COVID-19 statistics.
Some of those precautions include physically distancing, wearing face coverings, sanitizing and avoiding large gatherings.
ESSEX COUNTY
In its latest update on Monday, the Essex County Health Department reported 30 new positive COVID-19 cases, with 69 residents in isolation, a news release by the department said.
SAINT REGIS MOHAWK TRIBE
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services reported two new positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of actives cases in Akwesasne’s southern portion to 16, the center said in a news release.
Residents who suspect they were exposed to the virus are being asked to self-quarantine, get tested and self-monitor for COVID symptoms, the release said.
With rising cases in the community, the tribe is asking residents to take precautions.
“Please treat everyone as if they are positive. Please wear a mask in all public places, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, stay home if you are sick, and please choose to get vaccinated,” the EOC and Health services said.
