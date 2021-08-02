PLATTSBURGH — The animals of the Clinton County fair are a draw every year. But to Ken Besaw, of the non-for-profit Thera-Pets, his therapy animals are for more than just petting.
“We know that animals can bring a therapy to people that doctors can’t do,” Besaw said.
“There’s a calming sense in your heart when you’re with them. They just brighten up your life,” he continued.
Besaw has brought some of his therapy animals to the county fair in seven of the last eight years now. In that time, he said they’ve built up a reputation, saying fairgoers who are now in their 20s come by to see the animals and talk about how they remember seeing them years ago when they were children.
“When they come to the fairgrounds, they come and find us,” Besaw said.
He said from the time he sets up in the morning until he closes at night, families and children come by to get a look at or to pet the therapy animals.
At this year’s fair, Besaw brought along donkeys and goats, although the full roster of therapy animals at Thera-Pets also includes alpacas, horses, chickens, peacocks, pheasants, ducks, pigeons and a bunny.
Donkeys, Besaw said, are especially good therapy animals.
“They sense a need in a person more than we do,” he said.
“The donkeys are so docile. People always say donkeys are stubborn or could cause harm. They’re not. They’re safe.”
In addition to the fair, Besaw said his animals, which all live at the Kickin’ Up Dust Farm in Schuyler Falls, go into nursing homes, are used to educate children, are in parades and are award-winners.
Besaw said they normally do visits in Clinton and Essex counties, but they have also gone to Vermont, West Virginia, Ohio and Connecticut.
“These animals have probably been around tens of thousands of children,” Besaw said. “We try to teach the children a little bit of each animal.”
