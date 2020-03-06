PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Planning Board voted down the proposed site plan for the Durkee Street site.
On Wednesday, the board determined development of the city-owned parking area to be a "countywide issue" and its six present, and eligible, members then voted in disapproval of the developer's plans.
"If a referral is disapproved, the County Planning Board has determined that the proposed action has a negative impact, and cannot determine a modification which will allow for the action to be approved," general municipal law states.
In order to OK the site plans, thus overruling the county board's decision, the City of Plattsburgh Planning Board would now require a supermajority.
"A disapproval by the County Planning Board does not kill the project — that is important to note," Clinton County Senior Planner Glen Cutter told The Press-Republican.
"The local board can override the decision with a majority plus one vote of their full membership."
PROJECT BACKGROUND
Development of the Durkee Street parking area connects back to the city's $10 million, state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
The downtown parking area had received $4.3 million of that funding to return the site back to the city's tax rolls via a multi-story project with residential, commercial and/or retail, office and community open space.
The City of Plattsburgh signed a development agreement with Albany County-based developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC to carryout the vision.
Per most recent design plans, the $25 million-plus project was to incorporate an apartment complex of about 115 units, with more than 10,000 square feet of commercial space, as well as public/private parking and a pedestrian walkway.
'LOCAL ISSUES'
Due to the site's proximity to the Clinton County Social Services Building, three project-related items appeared before the board at its recent session, including:
• A special permit to allow apartment units be located on the building's first-floor level and for a planned-unit development.
• The site plan review for the planned-unit development subdivision.
• The site plan review for mixed-used development and associated parking.
Board member and Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition officer Kevin Farrington recused himself from the review of these projects; remaining members in attendance included Tim Simonette, Liou Xie, Frank Hay, Gary Provoncha, Nick Carter and Randy Dame.
Those six members declared the first two items "local issues."
"If a referral is determined to be a local issue, the County Planning Board has determined that the proposed action has no countywide or inter-community impact," general municipal law says.
"The local board may make a decision to approve, disapprove, or modify the proposal with a majority vote of the full membership."
COUNTY IMPACT?
Prior to those votes, however, City Community Development Director Matthew Miller gave a presentation, which showed the Durkee Street project's progression since its application for funding.
The board then discussed details of the project with present representatives and heard a range of public feedback before they voted in disapproval of the plan.
In explanation, board member Liou Xie voiced issue with a portion of the project's design and its relation to the Saranac River, as well as the future walkway that will be developed nearby via a separate DRI project.
Prime Plattsburgh Attorney Charles Gottlieb of Albany-based Whiteman Osterman & Hanna jumped in, asking for additional explanation.
"If the disapproval of the site plan is because of the design," Gottlieb said, "I ask, respectfully, how does the design of the building impact the county?"
HIGHLIGHT RIVER
Xie clarified her reasoning, stating it was the site's design in connection to the Saranac River, which she considered to be the, "best asset of downtown that would bring in business, bring in people, bring in life to downtown.
That is countywide."
Fellow board member Simonette further clarified, saying the board's concerns extended to other countywide issues related to traffic and the overall economy.
Carter, another member of the board, seconded the motion to disapprove the site plan, adding that he also believed it did not incorporate and utilize the Saranac River enough.
"The Saranac River is (in) Clinton County," Carter said. "The Saranac River should be our signature draw for outside businesses.
I don't feel that this plan addresses that in sufficient detail."
LOOKING AHEAD
Next, the Durkee lot site plan will be before the city's Planning Board.
As formerly stated, that board, which generally meets the fourth Tuesday of every month in the Council Chambers of City Hall, will need a majority plus one vote to approve the site plan.
The agenda and minutes for those meetings can be found on the city's website at: http://www.cityofplattsburgh.com/AgendaCenter.
