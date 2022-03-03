County aims to bring Philadelphia flights to Plattsburgh airport

PLATTSBURGH — In lieu of supporting Cape Air’s bid to, once again, offer flights to Boston through the Essential Air Service program, the Clinton County Legislature intends to develop a grant proposal that could result in air service from Plattsburgh International Airport to Philadelphia through Contour Airlines.
Airport Director Chris Kreig confirmed Philadelphia as the intended destination, but emphasized the plans were still being finalized.
“The goal is for uninterrupted service to provide for a transition from SkyWest to Contour,” he told the Press-Republican.
SKYWEST ENDING
Plattsburgh International’s current EAS carrier, SkyWest (doing business as United Express), has offered round trip flights on 50-passenger jets to Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C., since August 2018, a service that was renewed in 2020 with support from county leadership.
But, citing pandemic-related staffing challenges, SkyWest announced in January its plan to end service in the Plattsburgh market and several others. The U.S. Department of Transportation subsequently issued a hold-in order that requires the airline to continue service at Plattsburgh International until a replacement EAS carrier can start.
That prompted the airport and county to reach out to several airlines to gauge their interest, including Contour Airlines, the regional airline brand of Tennessee-based Contour Aviation, according to its website.
County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy and Beekmantown) included the county's plans to put together a grant proposal in collaboration with Contour in a letter to Kevin Schlemmer, chief of the DOT Office of Aviation Analysis’ Essential Air Service and Domestic Analysis Division, that was posted to Plattsburgh International’s docket on regulations.gov Tuesday.
BOSTON PROPOSAL FLAWS
Henry also outlined why the sole proposal for the newest round of EAS funding — a plan submitted by Hyannis Air Service, doing business as Cape Air, for 21 weekly round trip flights to Boston on nine-passenger aircraft — would be inadequate for the local community. Cape Air previously offered Boston service at the airport from 2008 to 2010.
He noted the community's great respect for Cape Air, its leadership team and how it does business, describing it as an operationally sound carrier.
“However, the proposal has several flaws the community cannot overlook.”
The chair contended Cape Air's bid would not "provide sufficient capacity to accommodate historical levels of traffic…” as is noted in the EAS request for proposals.
The service would reduce the airport's yearly EAS capacity by 72% to 17,472, he said.
According to DOT data, Henry continued, SkyWest carried 36,889 passengers to and from Plattsburgh International in calendar year 2019, with anticipated rebound of passengers post-pandemic.
“Cape Air’s proposal doesn’t provide enough seats to carry Plattsburgh’s passengers," he wrote. "In fact, Plattsburgh’s current EAS service generates 111% more passengers than available Cape Air seats under its proposal.”
DISSERVICE TO CONSTITUENTS
Henry went on to point out that, in August 2021 — the start of the delta wave of the pandemic — SkyWest carried 2,608 passengers to and from the airport on 60 segments, with an average load factor of 88%, which would exceed the number of available seats Cape Air would operate in August, even with the option to add a fourth daily flight during the summer.
Referencing an analysis of the Cape Air network during the peak July period, the chair wrote that, both before and during the pandemic, the airline’s average load factors in all its markets came in below SkyWest’s performance at the Plattsburgh airport.
“Despite the great respect that Clinton County has for Cape Air, if the county were to select the Cape Air proposal, it would be doing a disservice to its constituents,” Henry went on.
“The proposal would make access to the national air transportation much more difficult for all of New York. It would force many more passengers to drive to far away airports for airline service. And it would hamper the economic development of the community.”
Cape Air did not return a request for comment on the letter.
AMERICAN AIRLINES AFFILIATE
Henry concluded the letter with the county’s intention to seek entry into the Alternative Essential Air Service (AEAS) Program, an initiative "designed to allow communities to forego their EAS for a prescribed amount of time in exchange for receiving a grant to spend in a variety of ways that might better suit their individual needs,” according to a DOT notice.
Henry said the county is in discussions with Contour Airlines to develop an AEAS proposal that would call for 12 round trips per week on 30-passenger aircraft. The application would be submitted within 15 business days of submission of the letter, dated Feb. 25, he added.
Legislature Airport Committee Chair Robert “Bobby” Hall (D-Area 10, City of Plattsburgh), who first informed the Press-Republican that Philadelphia was the hoped-for destination, said Contour's appeal lies with its American Airlines affiliation.
He described the Washington and Philadelphia options as identical.
“It’s a destination where you have a major carrier at the other end that you can book right straight through, and you can go anywhere in the United States, which we’ve never had with Boston," Hall said.
OPENED EYES
Hall believes the flight to Washington opened up everybody’s eyes about Plattsburgh International's potential, including the DOT's.
“I saw days a few years ago when, every day, that flight to Boston was empty, empty, empty,” he said. “And then we got this flight to Washington, and we were 80% full.
“I mean, I think they realized we do have the capacity to fill an airline, to go somewhere where they can make connections to anywhere in the United States, and we proved that.”
Hall acknowledged there are a few city residents who would like to see the Boston flights return, but said the service does not meet the needs of the majority of Plattsburgh residents.
Indeed, community comments posted on regulations.gov featured feedback from some supporters of Cape Air’s proposal, with a few noting medical appointments they have in Boston. But they were outnumbered by opponents to the Boston service, with most of those also pleading the case for maintaining flights to the D.C. area.
'GOOD THINGS' COMING
Though there are no guarantees, the county is hoping to bring on service to Philadelphia as soon as April, Hall said. That hinges on DOT approval, Kreig noted.
“We’re trying to provide the best service to the North Country. We think this is another opportunity to continue what we had.”
The county is looking at options for other destinations, particularly the Caribbean and Europe, Hall said, adding that he believes that’s going to happen due to U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s presence at the airport.
"Now that COVID is lightening up, and we’re getting other options, I believe we’re going to have some good things happen at our airport.
“I believe there’s going to be some new flights in the near future.”
