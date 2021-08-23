PLATTSBURGH — New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) Executive Director Stephen Acquario sees the transition to Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration as an opportunity to work with someone who has local government experience.
Past titles held by the Buffalo native, now the first woman governor of New York State, included Hamburg town board member and Erie County Clerk.
“We look forward to hitting the ground running with her right off the bat," Acquario told the Press-Republican during a recent editorial board interview.
STOP INTERCEPT
Acquario pointed out that the next state budget will be the only one Hochul will put together as governor before the 2022 election. NYSAC's message for her administration is to be more fiscally responsible.
The organization will ask Hochul to stop the state's interception of county sales tax revenue to pay for Aid to Municipalities (AIM) funding a strategy implemented by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration in recent years. Acquario said it’s a state responsibility and an incorrect use of sales tax funds.
County Administrator Michael Zurlo said county governments do feel towns and cities deserve the money, and advocated for the program to continue when it was on the chopping block.
“We just don’t believe it’s our bill to pay.”
UNFUNDED MANDATES
Additionally, NYSAC wants another county sales tax diversion for the distressed health care providers fund to end, as previously planned, on March 31, 2022.
“We want this governor to let that program expire and not renew it," Acquario said.
NYSAC ultimately wants to move away from unfunded state mandates.
“We’re trying to get back in the business of, 'If it’s good enough to mandate, it should be good enough to fund,'" Acquario said.
"So come up with a way to fund it in Albany and don’t reach into local government taxes to do that.”
BROADBAND, MEDICAID
Other priorities include broadband expansion informed by accurate maps of coverage areas and focusing federal dollars on communities that need to be connected, Acquario said.
NYSAC also wants Hochul to work on keeping people in New York and attracting businesses, young professionals and families, as well as to develop an economic development strategy that works for the whole state.
Acquario favors a model that in lieu of competition, focuses on cooperation to train the workforce of tomorrow.
The state also owes counties five years’ worth of Medicaid funds, he said. According to Zurlo, that totals more than $2 million for Clinton County.
In addition to sending down that money, NYSAC plans to ask the state to preserve the county Medicaid cap, which Acquario said helps reduce local property tax pressure to fund the state’s Medicaid program.
NO MORE DISTRACTIONS
Acquario believes federal coronavirus relief funds have buoyed the state, saving it from a massive budget deficit and helping make both state and county finances solid right now.
“I think the state is going to be in a position of cash positive for this governor to introduce a very productive state budget. She’s going to have the resources to do it.”
Following the Cuomo administration's various scandals, Acquario wants to move forward and be optimistic.
"I want to give this new governor the benefit of the incumbency. Let’s see what she can do and how can she help local taxpayers and how can she help rebuild this place."
He believes current officials owe that to future New Yorkers.
"It’s a beautiful state, we need leadership," Acquario said. "We just need leadership right now. No more distractions.”
