ALBANY — County leaders across the state this week elected Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo to a one-year term as first vice president of the New York State Association of Counties.
The advocacy organization, commonly known as NYSAC, was organized in 1925 and is the only statewide bipartisan municipal association representing thousands of county officials from all 57 counties and New York City, according to a press release.
“Our association provides an important venue for us to share best practices and voice the concerns of our counties and communities, and I am looking forward to working with the executive committee to support the county leaders who serve New Yorkers across this great state,” Zurlo, 51, said in a statement.
Zurlo was appointed county administrator in 2004 after three years as deputy county administrator.
Prior to his service in Clinton County, Zurlo spent nine years working in the New York State Senate, during which he was legislative director for late State Sen. Ronald Stafford and served as secretary to the Senate Finance Committee.
"Mr. Zurlo is a knowledgeable and experienced county official," NYSAC President Martha Sauerbrey stated. "His experience in state and county government makes him a steady and valuable leader for all of our colleagues in county government."
NYSAC Executive Director Stephen Acquario said the organization was honored to have Zurlo in this leadership role.
“His guidance and perspective as second vice president will be a valuable asset to the association as we continue to address the critical issues facing counties across the state."
Zurlo’s term begins immediately and extends until NYSAC's next fall meeting.
