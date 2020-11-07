PLATTSBURGH — Budget conversations led to locked horns in the Council Chambers Thursday night.
Plattsburgh City Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) expressed continued frustration with the projected 2021 spending plan, which council budget officer Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) wants worked into an official budget and passed by Thursday, Nov. 19.
Gibbs referenced its 14-plus percent reduction to the city tax rate and said its trade offs would collapse city departments, require future tax increases, demand city charter changes and be subject to civil service approvals. She asked for additional time and unfettered access to the city's chamberlain for all of her budgetary questions.
Kelly simplified the process, saying, rather than grant more time, her suggestions just need be presented via resolution at the council's next session, Thursday, Nov. 12, for a vote.
"That's all we've got to do," he said. "Ain't no big deal."
She interjected, "It is a big deal."
"It's not a big deal, Elizabeth," he shot back. "I know you want a lot of drama here, but we really don't need that."
BUDGET CONTROVERSY
The snarky exchange was one of several throughout the night sparked by councilor concerns with the most recent 2021 Mayor's Budget.
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, the first version of that spending plan was released in the springtime before the council majority returned it to Mayor Colin Read. It was councilors Kelly, Ira Barbell (D-Ward 1) and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) who voted in favor of that decision.
Without a fourth councilor on board, per city charter, the mayor had made the final determination, returning the budget to himself to make the requested 10 percent reduction, equal to more than $2 million.
The updated Mayor's Budget was released in October, suggesting a 14.5 percent tax rate decrease, a $900,000 cut to public safety and reduced funds to several departments citywide.
CHAMBERLAIN ACCESS
Councilor Gibbs' request for access to Chamberlain Richard Marks spawned a back-and-forth between she and Mayor Read.
It was the current administration's interpretation of the city's charter that there was a separation between city councilors and department heads that required Mayor's Office approval to breach.
After being asked multiple times if he would grant she and other councilors open access to the chamberlain, the mayor finally replied to Gibbs, "No. We will put that (meeting) together as the charter requires."
Kelly later jumped in, saying, "As the head of the budget committee, I would say, 'Yes, let’s have that budget meeting anytime that you’re ready.'"
"I don’t need an escort to have a meeting with the chamberlain," Gibbs answered. "If I want to meet with the chamberlain I should have access to him and I don’t need somebody to come with me."
Councilor Kelly, at one point, accused Gibbs and Chamberlain Marks of already having correspondence prior to gaining approval, which they both quickly denied.
"No," Marks chimed in from the sidelines. "That is not a true statement.”
'LIFE OR DEATH REASONS'
Gibbs' ask for more time wasn't met with much success either.
Kelly, who said Gibbs' assertions didn't have any data to back them up, thought the budget deadline wasn't as "arbitrary" as his fellow councilor was making it out to be.
"It’s a good goal to pass a budget before Thanksgiving," he said. "Our department heads could use some extra time to prepare for the next year if we do it sooner.
"The town usually passes their budget long before us, usually without a hitch," he continued. "Why do we insist on all of the drama every year? Could there be someone beside the people setting the agenda?”
Gibbs retorted that public safety, for which she was the council liaison, was seeing the largest budget cuts and insisted she needed more time to iron out her recommendations.
Councilor Patrick McFarlin (D-Ward 5) interjected at one point, saying he felt her requests should be granted and noting the council need not pass a budget, per city charter, until the second week of January.
"I think those are both pretty reasonable requests," he said. "I see no reason to rush this process."
Kelly later said the budget schedule would continue as planned, "unless you can come up with some life or death reason why it shouldn’t."
BEWARE THE BITE
When Chamberlain Marks had a chance to speak, he said the proposed 14.5 percent tax decrease equated to a $1.6 million drop to property tax and said, "That's a huge, huge bite."
"Just keep in mind that that’s the same level of bite that put the city into structural deficit back in 2009 when we lost ($850,000) from Falcon Seaboard," Marks continued, snapping his fingers, "like that."
The aftermath had amounted to $1.6 million in lost revenue, he continued, which wasn't made up for until 2017 when the city started raising taxes.
"Now we turn around and say we’re going to give $1.6 million back in property taxes — I don’t see being able to do that unless you’re going to cut 20 to 25 jobs out of the general fund.
"That’s just my experience with the numbers. I know I’m not the guru here, but I don’t see it working."
'END OF STORY'
Councilor Gibbs hasn't been alone in her budget opposition. Since it was presented, critics have routinely filled City Hall to express objection to the proposal.
Joan Janson, a city resident, spoke at the latest meeting, saying the community was in favor of enhanced services, not a major tax break.
"There has been no public support for this October budget. None," Gibbs said. "There hasn’t been any member of the public who has come in support; we are here to serve the public.
"The public does not support this budget. For us to not listen to that, we are not doing our job," she continued. "How anyone in this room can move forward with that is beyond my understanding.
"It is clear that the public does not support this. End of story."
FOLLOWING SAME RULES
Asked for comment on the issue, Mayor Read said the city was adhering to the same charter rules that had been followed for decades.
"Every time we try to schedule with Gibbs to facilitate her joint meeting request to address her questions, she rejects it," he said, in reference to at least one occasion where Gibbs denied a 9 a.m. meeting time due to her full time job as a Peru Central School teacher.
"She now claims not a single person she knows wants to see the structural savings we have constructed over four years of efficiency improvements to translate into a tax cut," the mayor continued. "Well, with four years of improvements, either we use these gains to cut taxes or go on a hiring binge that will haunt taxpayers for decades.
"Let me ask, with a plan to maintain all our front line public safety officers, and with roads finally getting paved and pipes fixed, and with public/private partnerships now providing fee-for-service activities, how do you want us to squander the hard-earned savings that we are finally offering for the first time since the last Democratic mayor made our city affordable?
"I guess you can't make an omelet without cracking a few eggs from the golden goose, bleeding taxpayers dry."
