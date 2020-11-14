Councilor urges kindness after heated discussion

PLATTSBURGH — A post-employment benefit conversation turned combative at City Hall this week and as the air continues to be hostile there, some councilors are urging kindness in the days of tight budgets and a global health crisis.
"This has been a very difficult time for everyone, taxpayers included," Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) said at Thursday's Common Council meeting. "I think it's really important to recognize the hard work of everybody who is involved in the process and to be kind to each other — which the most important thing of all.
"No matter what, kindness is what matters."
RETIREE BENEFITS
The semi-speech came soon after a discussion between City Councilor Michael Kelly (D-Ward 2) and City Chamberlain Richard Marks grew somewhat confrontational.
The topic was other post-employment benefits (OPEB), or benefits provided to retired employees.
When Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read released his revised 2021 Mayor's Budget in October, he had said associated OPEB costs had amounted to $172 million in 2017, but that the proposed 2021 budget had recalculated them down to $150 million.
Read had called the costs an, "unconscionable drag on the city’s future," and it was like, "asking the renters and owners and young people to come to the city and pay for the bills we’ve incurred in the past."
Councilor Kelly said, per his calculations, OPEB costs were about $600,000 per employee.
'YOU WORK FOR US'
The chamberlain made a comment not in line with the mayor's recalculation and Kelly accused him of going back on his word.
"I believe they were re-calculated in the Mayor's Budget according to a formula that you agreed with," Kelly said, addressing Marks. "You agreed that it needed to be changed and you were OK with that and now, apparently, you're not or —?"
Marks clarified, saying the conversation that the Ward 2 councilor referred to had been in regard to one city department, not all of them. He noted that the difference related to the former roles of those retirees and added that the chargeback he had agreed to had amounted to about $70,000 annually.
Kelly said he didn't understand why that same calculation hadn't applied to all city departments, which Marks said it had, reiterating the difference between varying city positions.
After some more back and forth, Kelly said, "we're not going to solve this at tonight's meeting and come to a full understanding — and by understanding, I mean my understanding. So let's get together just as soon as possible."
Marks continued his explanation, Kelly interrupted him and Marks responded, "I know you don't want to listen to the rest of it; I get that."
Kelly said the chamberlain was wrong, and added, "I want to make one thing perfectly clear to you, for today, tomorrow and for posterity, you work for us. We employ you. You will do what you are directed to do by this council. I think we appreciate your input greatly, but we're your boss. Are you understanding that? Do you understand that concept?"
He told the chamberlain to have a seat.
APOLOGY
Later in the evening, Councilor Steve Brodi (D-Ward 3) said he wished, as a councilmember, to apologize to Chamberlain Marks.
Kelly spoke up, "I'm not apologizing to Mr. Marks. Mr. Marks reports to us and should act accordingly."
"Be nice," Brodi said back. "Don't be mean. I want to apologize for myself."
Brodi continued, praising the chamberlain and his work on the city's budget.
"They're really not my numbers; they're the city's numbers," Marks said back, adding that he had an allegiance to budget integrity. "I have no skin in the game to change anything."
Kelly spoke up again, saying what he said to the chamberlain was something he would say to any city employee who attempted to "butt heads" with the city council.
"That is not in your best interest to do that," he continued. "We are your leadership. You listen to us. You carry out our best wishes."
Kelly accused the chamberlain of "berating" the council, to which Gibbs replied, "That's not what happened at all."
'TAKE A DEEP BREATH'
It was later that Gibbs spoke, saying the council had to appreciate the employees who were feeling tense and concerned with next year's budget.
"We've got people who don't even know if they're going to be employed for Christmas," she said. "Let's take a deep breath and recognize that and let's treat each other with civility."
