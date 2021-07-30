Council OK's mayor's Ward 5 appointment

PLATTSBURGH — The appointment of Caitlin Bopp to the city's open Ward 5 seat gained full council support Thursday night.
"I am excited to be a part of this team and focus my skills and energy on the City of Plattsburgh in a meaningful and constructive way," she told the Press-Republican following her appointment.
PLANS TO RUN
Bopp, a children's health home care manager, takes the place of former councilor Patrick McFarlin, who resigned in early July.
Her term will end in December and the next individual to hold the seat will be determined on Election Day this fall.
Bopp told the Press-Republican this week she plans to run for the Ward 5 slot come November.
MAYOR'S PICK
Mayor Christopher Rosenquest, who met with three residents interested in the seat, announced earlier this week that Bopp was his pick.
"Primarily what I'm looking for are people who can look at an issue from all sides; they're not going to come in with a particular position," the mayor had told the Press-Republican then. "Certainly they have their own perspective on life which is valued, but, when we are elected or appointed to an elected position, our job is to look at things objectively and from the position of the constituents, regardless of our own opinion, and make a decision based on that.
"All of the people who showed interest would have been very good for the position. At the end of the day, it felt best to appoint Miss Bopp to this position."
COUNCIL APPROVED
At Thursday's special meeting of the Plattsburgh City Common Council, which lasted less than 10 minutes, Bopp was approved for the seat.
Councilor Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) made the only public comment on the matter, saying, "Let's do this."
The councilors, all of whom were present, then voted in favor of the appointment.
Once the motion passed, the board then clapped in support of its new addition.
