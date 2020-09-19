PLATTSBURGH — The council majority urged Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read to slash his 2021 Mayor's Budget proposal by at least 10 percent before Thursday, Oct. 8.
Budget trimming was to be executed via reductions in wages and salaries, primarily through retirements and totaling no more than 5 percent of the General Fund budget, the resolution says.
City Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), the council's budget officer, said he'd been in frequent discussions with Mayor Read, as well as fellow councilors Ira Barbell (D-Ward 1) and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6), regarding the matter.
The budget officer said the end goal was to both balance the Lake City's budget and offer a tax cut to its taxpayers.
"That is the hope," Kelly said Thursday night. "That is the reason I'm recommending that we return it to the mayor and ask him if he can do this for us."
MILLIONS IN CUTS
Mayor Read presented his 2021 Mayor's Budget in June, proposing a $57.98 million spending plan that would decrease the tax rate by a negative 5.46 percent, lowering it to $11.54 per $1,000 assessed property value.
In a typical year, the mayor submits a budget proposal to the City Common Council. Councilors then use the proposal as a guideline when penning the official budget for the following fiscal year.
City Chamberlain Richard Marks said the presented budget alterations would chop nearly $2.4 million off the 2021 budget proposal.
The way the resolution was written, he added, $1.2 million would come out of salaries and another $1.2 million would come out of expenditures.
PREPPING FOR WORST
The resolution on Thursday night's agenda had sparked questions from both councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) and Steve Brodi (D-Ward 4). City Councilor Patrick McFarlin (D-Ward 5) was absent.
Gibbs had wondered why the cuts were necessary and what had changed to switch up the council's standard budget protocol.
"Why are we doing this? Is there a budget emergency that is requiring this?"
Moore and Kelly both answered, with the Ward 6 councilor saying it was determined by the council's Finance Committee, made up of Moore and Kelly, to be a "better solution."
Kelly pointed to an anticipated drop in state aid that has been discussed for the 2021 year due to concerns of the novel coronavirus.
"That results in the fail of our government, not giving municipalities assistance in this time of crisis," he said. "We just want to be prepared for the worst.
"It might not happen, that would be a good thing, but we do want to be prepared for the worst."
BIGGER TAX BREAK
Kelly also hoped to lessen the burden of the city's taxpayers during the global health crisis.
Factoring in the council's requested 2021 budget adjustments, the revised Mayor's Budget proposal would have a tax cut of about negative 14 percent.
That would bring the rate below $10 per $1,000 assessed property value, Kelly said.
"Making us compatible with other cities," he added, "like Watertown and Glens Falls."
CURRENT BUDGET STANDING
When asked what his projections were for the end of 2020, Chamberlain Marks said he expected the city would end the current year with a $600,000 surplus.
The chamberlain said that was due to some budgeted shortfalls that hadn't transpired as expected, like sales tax revenues.
"The projection that we have in there for $1.3 million for sales tax losses just isn't materializing so far," he said Thursday. "We have to lose that $1.3 million between now and the end of the year.
"We actually collected at the end of June, half the budgeted sales tax (losses) of $4.275 million."
In his projections, Marks budgeted as though the city only lost half of its anticipated $1.3 million before the end of 2020.
COUNCIL SPLIT
When it came time to vote on the resolution, Kelly, Barbell and Moore voted in favor, while Gibbs and Brodi voted against, making the vote 3-2.
Per the City Charter, a motion needs four votes to be passed.
Though typically a non-voting member, in a case where their vote would pass a motion, the mayor is permitted to do so.
"Since the majority present were in favor," Mayor Read later told the Press-Republican, "I supported them in my vote to be willing to try to rework the budget along the lines given me."
The motion then carried 4-2.
'MORE FLEXIBILITY'
Per the agenda made available Wednesday, the motion had looked different, asking that the mayor reduce the proposed Public Safety budget by $900,000-plus.
A reduction of at least $150,000 to payroll items within the Executive, Finance, Staff and Shared Services divisions was included, as well.
Two city union presidents spoke after the vote on Thursday, noting that, while the resolution had changed, they hoped the mayor would be choice in his budget alterations and asking that the council look "long and hard" at its 2021 spending plan.
"I am grateful that (the council's) parameters expressed percentages rather than dollar amounts from individual departments as that allows me more flexibility to find savings with fewer constraints," Read said. "Actually, I am hopeful I can meet their objectives with very few layoffs.
"I would be very pleased if I could work with my departments to ensure no layoffs of our uniformed public safety officers," Read continued. "I believe we can get there, and hope the Common Council will support a plan to meet their budget goals through creative approaches such as retirements and attrition for the most part."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
