PLATTSBURGH — City councilors last week OK'd a contract with its largest union, raising the wages of its lowest paid workers to $17 per hour.
Officials announced the pending contract in the final days of August, saying it awaited Common Council approval, which came soon after on Thursday, Sept. 2.
RETRO PAY
The City of Plattsburgh's last contract with American Federation of State County Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 788, which represents 70-plus city employees of Public Works and other departments, expired in 2018.
The latest agreement spans eight years, retroactively paying employees as far back as 2017 and setting annual increases through 2024.
Mayor Christopher Rosenquest thought it best to make those payments now, rather than "kicking this financial burden" further down the path.
"The city is positioned financially to take care of this now rather than wait and that’s what we should do," he said in a late August press release. "Moving into the 2022 budget cycle, we’ll see a budget that this administration, the council, city departments and our taxpayers can all support and be proud of."
In total, retro pay came to roughly $650,000, the mayor told the Press-Republican.
"This included four years of raises to ensure our lowest waged workers are getting paid an annual competitive salary."
ATTRACT AND RETAIN
According to AFSCME President Jason Keable, the contract took the wages of the union's lowest paid workers from $15.75 to $17 per hour.
"This contract gets our lower staff wages competitive again," he had told the Press-Republican when the contract was first announced. "The city was having a hard time hiring and I think that we will find more people will start applying and we won't be so strapped for employees."
Mayor Rosenquest called the wage change "a collective decision made to ensure we can attract and retain quality employees."
POLICE CONTRACT
The mayor said Plattsburgh Police Local 812 would likely be the next of the city's unions to renew its expired bargaining agreement.
"Our initial meeting was very positive and will certainly lead to a successful contract negotiation for both the city and the members of 812," he said. "We have several meetings scheduled throughout the year and we're looking forward to continuing the positive. . . dialogue."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.