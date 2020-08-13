PLATTSBURGH — The City Common Council recently postponed the Plattsburgh City Police Department's request to bolster its fleet with two new patrol cars.
While Chief Levi Ritter pleaded his department's case, bemoaning costly car repairs and an overall aging fleet, city councilors agreed more time was needed to see just how the Lake City's finances would shake out amidst the continued pandemic.
"I'm not saying I'm against buying the vehicles," City Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) said. "I'm just saying I'd like a clearer picture."
The resolution was ultimately voted down on Thursday, Aug. 6. Councilors were expected to return to the idea in the fall.
THE REQUEST
Per the resolution, the city Police Department was prepared to reduce some of its other budget line items to cover the cost of the two vehicles.
The total was about $50,000.
Though some funds were expected to go towards a license-plate reader, be later reimbursed via a grant and, at that point, cover vehicle costs, the chief hoped to bypass the earlier steps and just get the patrol cars for now.
"Because of the timing of the reimbursement for the grant," he explained, adding that, due to previous COVID-19 delays, it could take until the end of the year. "In the meantime, we need to purchase vehicles.
"Our fleet is aging."
DYING FLEET
When asked if keeping with the current fleet would jeopardize public safety, Ritter said it did impact the safety of the drivers and the city PD's response time.
"We've always, for years and years and years, requested three vehicles every year per budget," he said. "Over the last four or five years, that has dwindled down to one vehicle every year — maybe," the chief told councilors.
"At some point, we'll have no vehicles — so we're trying to bolster our fleet in anticipation of really cash-strapped times, so we can at least just get to a point where we know vehicles aren't just going to die."
THE VEHICLES
Had it been approved, Ritter said the new cars would have replaced one totaled car and one vehicle that was becoming too costly to repair.
The vehicles would have been Dodge SUVs, a swap from the department's current Ford fleet.
"Through our research, we found that the Dodge Durangos are a more robust vehicle," Ritter told city councilors, "and they come in at least about $12,000 less than a fully-equipped Ford Explorer."
The department would also outfit the new cars with pre-existing equipment, he added, instead of having that replaced, as is typical.
"We can save about $17,000 per vehicle by using Dodge Durangos."
The chief also expected the city to save on repairs.
'A FISCAL HAWK'
It was Moore who suggested the city postpone its decision on the item, waiting until about the end of September before considering it again.
The city councilor hoped to have a better idea of any possible drops in sales tax revenues and/or if local aid from the federal government would come to fruition.
Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read said he was not looking to sway any decision, but thought, "if we can wait, we ought to; if we can't wait, we ought not to."
"I think you all know me as pretty frugal and a fiscal hawk, especially in these very challenging times," Read said. "Every dollar we spend, we should look at and say, 'If this is the last dollar we spend, is this where we want to put it?'"
The mayor called any floating ideas of "free money" or having "some money in the budget" foreign concepts, saying, if the city's money wasn't spent, it would be around in 2021.
"It's still there to protect us and to make sure our fund balance doesn't go down even further."
THOROUGH EVALUATION
By the meetings end, councilors Ira Barbell (D-Ward 1), Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), Steve Brodi (D-Ward 4), Patrick McFarlin (D-Ward 5) and Moore all voted it down.
Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) was not in attendance.
Whenever the item appears before city councilors again, Ritter told the Press-Republican that he would show up prepared.
"I plan on conducting a thorough evaluation and analysis of our patrol vehicle fleet to present to the council facts and data for them to consider when they look at this resolution again."
