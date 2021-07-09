PLATTSBURGH — Attempts by the mayor and the city's Zoning Board of Appeals to fill a vacant alternate seat on that body were unsuccessful Thursday evening.
Mayor Christopher Rosenquest's suggested appointment of Danielle Erb, a Plattsburgh City resident, to that role was shot down by members of the Common Council's Finance and Community Development Office Committee.
Councilors present included Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6).
When the mayor asked for a motion to bring the item to the floor there was a deafening 10 seconds of silence before he reiterated, "I'll take a motion for a vote."
After another pause, Kelly piped up, "I'll make that motion."
When no councilor offered to do so, it was Rosenquest who seconded the motion to put the item up for a vote.
At that point, there was no discussion and all four councilors voted in opposition
HISTORY
ZBA Chair Ron Nolland spoke on Erb's appointment exactly one week prior during a regular meeting of the Common Council.
It was then he said he had heard the mayor's appointment had "died in committee," though it was never featured on a public committee meeting agenda.
He left the Council Chambers with questions: What committee? How many councilors are on the committee? What was wrong with Danielle Erb?
Nolland said he, as board chair, as well as his entire ZBA supported the mayor's appointment of Erb and urged the council to revote on the item at its Thursday, July 8 meeting.
'POLITICAL CLOUT'
Following what transpired Thursday evening, Nolland took to the podium again, beginning with, "I'm a little dismayed."
"I came to you at the last council meeting and I told you that we had a candidate who not only had the support of the mayor, but who had the support of the chair of the Zoning Board of Appeals and the support of all of the members.
"What you've chosen to do tonight is you've used political clout to try and control one of the independent boards in the City of Plattsburgh."
He speculated the decision might have to do with a "difference of opinion" between Erb, who at one time spoke publicly against the city's development plans for its Durkee Street parking lot.
"More than the lack of denying the appointment of a mayor, which has never been denied by a council, and an appointment recommended by a full, independent board, it's the danger I see that you're going to keep doing this. . . to take away our power so that you guys can control all you want by having only people on independent boards who vote with you," Nolland said.
"It's very disheartening."
NOT TO 'RUBBERSTAMP'
At the meetings end, Councilor Gibbs followed up on Nolland's comments and noted her issues with the evening's appointment as it related to process.
"The procedure that the mayor has set forth on how to vet appointments, resolutions and so forth, which was adopted this year with the approval of corporation counsel — things go to a poll. They're presented to the committee that oversees that, zoning in this case is Public Safety, and when that poll came to us in our Public Safety Committee, it was unanimously denied," she said, referencing the Public Safety Committee comprised of herself, Tallon and Moore.
"Now this shows up in this committee without a prior discussion; it just reappears. . . I'm not sure why this showed up on here unless the intention was to either embarrass the candidate or embarrass the council.
"Either way, I'm deeply disappointed with the method in which this was done."
She continued, saying Nolland was "very well respected," but "the statement that we are just to rubberstamp appointments is wrong. We have made appointments in the past with that idea in mind and I have come to regret them.
"This council is charged with running a multi-million-dollar organization and we need to do that very carefully. I don't appreciate being bullied in public."
MAYOR RESPONDS
Asked about the process, Rosenquest told the Press-Republican it was common practice for such appointment recommendations to come from the Mayor's Office, saying those candidates were often traced to conversations between the mayor and the board in question.
In the case of Erb's appointment, the mayor said the Public Safety Committee had used an email poll, which, he said, "is a process used when urgent resolutions come to a committee out of cycle."
While it was denied then, Mayor Rosenquest thought, out of respect for the board's request to have Erb appointed, that he reintroduced it to Thursday's Finance and Community Development Office Committee agenda.
"From a pure philosophical perspective, regardless of whether I personally like or dislike a recommended appointment by our independent boards, I believe it's my office's job to honor the arm's length nature of those boards and their request to add members," he said.
"This year the library board put forth a couple of recommendations for appointments which we honored just the same."
HELD ACCOUNTABLE
Nolland believed the councilors should be held accountable for, and should explain, their decisions.
"I wanted to know what was the problem with the appointment that caused opposition," he later told the Press-Republican. "The reason this resolution was sent to this committee was because it was at the request of the zoning board, not the mayor. The wishes of the ZBA were obviously not considered."
