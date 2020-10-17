Council asked to rethink proposed cuts

PLATTSBURGH — A dispatcher in fear of losing her job with the Plattsburgh City Police Department was teary-eyed as she stood before councilors Thursday afternoon to say her role with the department wasn't expendable.
While city officials have said its newly revised 2021 Mayor's Budget would maintain all uniformed officers, it was recently stated that three dispatcher positions were not included.
"I wear a uniform everyday," Nikki Schmidt, a 26-year veteran of the job, said. "If you take me off the desk, they have to take a uniformed officer off of the road.
"So, yes, everything I do affects everything that they do."
BUDGET HEARING
Schmidt was among 10 or so speakers who addressed city councilors during a budget hearing held midday Thursday.
It was a time for members of the public to respond to recent changes made to the 2021 Mayor's Budget, but community members have addressed councilors on the issue for several weeks.
Though a proposed spending plan was released by Mayor Colin Read in the springtime, the council majority recently returned it, asking it be cut by at least 10 percent.
Revisions knocked nearly $2 million off of the earlier proposal, submitting a $56 million budget proposal with a 14.52 percent decrease to the tax rate and a surplus of about $161,000.
"I didn't quite find a way to meet your budget goal," Read said to the hearing's present councilors, adding that he was about 1 percent shy of the full 10 percent. "I made the best effort possible to get to them.
"I still generated a slight surplus, still added to the fund balance."
A 2021 spending plan requires council approval before mid-January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The new Mayor's Budget dropped allocations to City Police by $500,000 and to the City of Plattsburgh Fire Department by $400,000.
Mayor Read said the proposed City Police budget accounted for retirements of some currently eligible officers, who were expected to be replaced by cadets, in addition to the unbudgeted dispatcher positions.
City Police operated without those workers during a recent furlough period sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As I understand it, uniformed officers took their place for that period of time and — nothing happened," Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) said at the council's regular session later that evening. "The city continued to function.
"There wasn't a great increase in crime or anything like that, so, I think our fears are overblown about what might happen if we lose three dispatchers."
COMMUNITY CONCERNS
Law enforcement supporters felt some crime was low during the furlough period for various reasons, including the pandemic, the northern border's closure and/or because college was not in session.
Craig Hilchey, a retired City Police corporal, spoke in favor of the dispatcher positions, saying his son was one.
"Those dispatchers, in my opinion, are uniformed officers," he said. "They don't have a formal academy to go to, but, still, with their training and experience, they are our lifeline as police officers on the road."
And Schmidt, with her nearly 30 years on the job, described some high-intense calls she had answered over the years.
"I know my job," she said. "Please, consider what you're doing; you're going to put a person on the desk with no experience, who doesn't know how to handle a call."
'IT'S DEFUNDING POLICE'
Officer Brad Miller said the department was down nearly 10 positions as it was, and Hilchey spoke to that also, saying his role had not been refilled since his retirement last year.
"It's disheartening to know what's going on here," Miller said at the hearing. "You're taking away funds from a depleted department with 9 positions open. Let's call it what it is — it's defunding the police."
Miller operates the Downtown Plattsburgh Resource Center, a community policing office on Margaret Street.
Some expressed concern that, with less dispatchers, Miller would leave that post to fill in elsewhere, potentially losing touch with the community or halting the Plattsburgh Police Youth Explorers program.
Youth Explorer Amanda Vaughn spoke about the program's importance and what she had gained from it.
"If you choose to pass this new budget plan," she said, "the police department doesn't have enough staff or funding for the programs, like the Youth Explorers Program, that benefit the children in our community, and will sadly be shutdown."
COUNCILOR CONCERNS
Earlier this week, Councilor Patrick McFarlin (D-Ward 5) said he hoped the 2021 budget would differ from the current Mayor's Budget, and councilors Elizabeth Gibbs and Steve Brodi expressed a similar sentiment Thursday evening.
Both Gibbs (D-Ward 3) and Brodi (D-Ward 4), who voted against returning the budget to the mayor, were concerned its revisions relied heavily on retirements.
"If officers decide they're not going to retire, or if firefighters decide that they're not going to retire, what happens to the payroll line then?" Gibbs asked. "Does payroll just run out?"
Brodi cited numbers from Chamberlain Richard Marks who had said, contrary to what was anticipated with the pandemic, that the city was having a good year and was projected to end 2020 with a budget surplus of more than $600,000.
"I feel that my position is supposed to be the voice of the people and everybody wants keep the police, and everybody wants to keep the fire department well staffed for public safety," Brodi said, suggesting the city offer up a lesser tax cut for next year and use those funds to better support Lake City services.
"Right now, you're projecting that people may want to retire, but if they don't — it's fiscal disaster," he continued. "What you're giving to the new administration could be a catastrophic disaster."
'FISCAL NIGHTMARE'
The mayor said funds set aside for overtime costs could be reallocated, and said budgets have to be "the best guess." He also noted this was the first year the city budget had allocated money to refill retiree roles, typically relying on attrition.
"I think the City of Plattsburgh as been a fiscal nightmare for the city taxpayers for decades and decades and decades," Kelly said, discussing other upstate cities with lower tax rates, like Watertown.
"Are they any less than safe than us? Is their water any less good? Are their sewer services any (less)?"
Gibbs jumped in, saying it was because Watertown had cut a bunch of jobs.
"I contacted their city manager and asked," she said.
Kelly continued, talking about residents in his ward who were struggling to put food on the table and to pay for their homes, noting 20 percent of city residents needed public assistance.
"One in five persons that you see on the street are on public assistance," he said. "This is the reality of what we are dealing with. Having a burdensome tax rate does not help anyone."
BAD DECISION
Officer Miller just hoped, when it came time to set an official 2021 budget, that councilors would take his thoughts into consideration.
"I'm not saying that anybody here is a bad person, but sometimes people make bad decisions," he said. "I think this budget is a bad decision."
"Hopefully you can find it in your mind, in your heart and deep down in your soul to say, 'We don't want to cut any more city employees and we don't want to take away services that keep our community safe.'"
