PLATTSBURGH — Effective Saturday, March 14 at 5 p.m., visitation at all correctional facilities in New York state is suspended until April 11.
The notice, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, was put out by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision at 1:15 p.m. Saturday.
The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) is responsible for the safety, health, rehabilitation, and supervision of nearly 44,000 incarcerated individuals and over 35,000 individuals on community supervision through the tireless efforts of nearly 30,000 employees, a news release said.
"The department’s greatest concern is the safety and well-being of our employees and individuals within our care, custody, and supervision, particularly during this developing public health emergency," the statement said.
"To that end, the department must swiftly impose restrictions and precautions to prevent additional spread of infectious viral transmission of COVID-19 in both correctional facilities and the community at large."
As this public health emergency rapidly develops, the department will closely monitor the situation and extend these restrictions as necessary.
"While this suspension of visitation will be temporary, the department recognizes the immediate impact on incarcerated individuals throughout the correctional system. However, the current situation demands this significant action to safeguard the health and safety of all incarcerated individuals, employees, as well as their families and communities."
While in-person visitation will be impossible to replace, the release said, the department will provide the following benefits to encourage individuals to keep in contact with their family and friends during this temporary suspension:
• Five free stamps per week for use in accordance with Directive #4422, “Inmate Correspondence Program.”
• Two free secure messages per week via electronic tablet, and one free phone call per week in accordance with Directive #4423 “Inmate Telephone Calls.”
This suspended visitation also applies to family reunion programs.
However, legal visits will not be impacted by this visitation suspension.
Legal visits will be conducted as non-contact (i.e. no physical contact allowed), as requests are submitted, and that option remains available within the facilities.
"The department takes seriously its duty to ensure the safety and well-being of those that work, visit and live in our correctional facilities, as well as those who supervise or are supervised in the greater community of New York. During this difficult time, the department is appreciative of everyone’s patience and understanding as we continue to face this virus together."
