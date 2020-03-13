ALBANY — Citing the COVID-19 health crisis, leaders of the union for state corrections officers are urging state officials to immediately suspend visits to inmates being held at New York's prisons and mental health facilities.
In pushing for the suspension, Michael B. Powers, president of the New York State Corrections Officers Police Benevolent Association, along with the union's executive board, cited the fact that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency and limited attendance at mass gatherings.
Several county jails have also stopped visits to the inmates held at those facilities, which are run by sheriffs' departments.
Powers and the executive board have called on DOCCS and the Office of Mental Health to immediately suspend inmate and inmate patient visits amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in New York and across the country.
"Continuing to allow inmate visits without proper testing puts both staff and inmates at risk," Powers said Friday.
"Medical experts have stated containing the virus among prisons and jails will be a challenge with inmates living and staff working in close quarters."
The state prisons were holding 43,801 inmates as of March 1, according to state data.
The number of mentally-impaired prisoners being treated at state OMH hospitals was not immediately available.
Powers said the visits should be suspended "until this pandemic is under control."
At an event in Westchester County, Cuomo speculated the state response to the epidemic will continue for the next six to nine months.
While state officials were not immediately available for comment on the union demand, officials at DOCCS announced this month they have instituted more rigorous screening procedure for visitors to its facilities March 9.
"Upon arrival to the facility, visitors will be asked a series of questions regarding any illness or symptoms they may be currently experiencing; travel outside of the United States within the past four weeks, including that of family members; and any direct exposure to an individual diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in the past four weeks," Thomas Mailey, a spokesman for the prisons agency, said in an email.
Mailey added the agency "remains committed to ensuring family and friends are able to visit with loved ones, with as limited disruption to the normal visiting process as possible, while also actively working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in New York state."
Prison administrators have also been encouraging staffers to stay home if they are sick, wash their hands often and avoid contact with people showing signs of illness.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
