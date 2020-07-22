PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Coroner’s Office is taking over the removal and transportation of decedents from their places of death to the hospital.
County Coroner Chad Deans said his position has historically been administrative in nature and included scene investigation, attending autopsies and initiating death certificates.
That workload will now be intensified with the removal and transports, which in part prompted the appointment of Deputy County Coroner Jennifer Facteau-Rabideau, a nurse practitioner, on July 13.
“Just due to the volume of work that we do in the coroner’s office, I felt it was needed so that we can accomplish things more efficiently,” Deans said.
RESOLUTIONS
At its July 8 meeting, the Clinton County Legislature passed resolutions both approving the appointment of a deputy county coroner and adopting a fee schedule for the removal and transportation of decedents under the coroner's care.
The latter resolution states that, when either funeral homes or the coroner — who will be using a personal vehicle — remove and transport a decedent, they will be paid $250 plus the Internal Revenue Service mileage rate.
Additionally, if the coroner requires the assistance of licensed funeral home staff simply to aid in removal, the home shall be paid $75 per hour not to exceed $150.
County Administrator Michael Zurlo said at the meeting that, in a letter to the legislature and Deans, local funeral homes had said they were going to require $500 each time they removed and transported a decedent, plus mileage.
Zurlo later told The Press-Republican that the local funeral homes had been discussing an increase in rate for transports for some time. He believes they were previously paid $75 per hour per person.
“I don’t believe they … feel as though we acted as prompt as they would have liked us to, but obviously things change considerably."
After the letter came in, the county came up with an alternative solution, which included the coroner's office taking over transports and Facteau-Rabideau's appointment.
Zurlo pointed out that the fee schedule resolution did leave the option open for funeral homes to transport decedents.
“I want to thank the funeral homes first of all. They’re partners in our community and they provided this service, although we are going to focus on a different means now."
MUST RESIDE IN COUNTY
The county had previously contracted with former Essex County Coroner Frank Whitelaw for back-up, but once he resigned in April, he could no longer provide services.
County Attorney Jacqueline "Jaci" Kelleher explained to the legislature at the July 8 meeting that Whitelaw had been able to provide coroner services in Clinton County since he was a coroner in another county.
Since he was no longer either a legal public officer in another county or a Clinton County resident, he was no longer eligible to do so.
“We just can’t appoint an Essex County resident as a public officer of Clinton County,” Kelleher said.
A deputy coroner, she added, must reside in the county in which they serve.
MEDICAL BACKGROUND
Facteau-Rabideau will attend formal mandatory training in Syracuse, which is set for February, and will begin her post shadowing Deans until she transitions to working on her own.
She already brings much medical experience to the job, which Deans feels complements his funeral home background.
Following her graduation from Saranac High School in 1996, Facteau-Rabideau earned her associate’s degree in nursing from Clinton Community College.
In 2005, she earned her bachelor’s degree from SUNY Plattsburgh, followed by her master’s degree from Stony Brook University in 2012.
As a registered nurse, she held many positions at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital — where she is now a per diem provider in the Fast Track unit — for about 15 years.
As a nurse practitioner, Facteau-Rabideau owned her own practice for four years. She currently spends two days each week working out of Plattsburgh Medical Care on Route 3 and another two days at Industrial Med Testing on Tom Miller Road.
She is additionally a former member of the Saranac Volunteer Fire Department.
Deans said Facteau-Rabideau's qualifications allow her to certify deaths as a coroner’s physician.
“She is bright, energetic, caring, professional and the county is in very good shape with her on this team.”
COUNTY CAR 11
The county estimates that Facteau-Rabideau will be paid $8,000 to $10,000 each year, Zurlo said, adding that it is not anticipated her appointment will amount to more costs for taxpayers.
“We believe we will provide as good of service to the residents of Clinton County and do so in a manner that will not increase the cost to the county taxpayer.”
Deans explained she will work on an as-needed basis as an independent contractor to the county.
He and Facteau-Rabideau — who will be identified over dispatch transmissions as Clinton County Cars 12 and 11, respectively — will use Deans’ personal vehicle, a newly-purchased black 2020 Chevrolet Suburban, to transport decedents.
Deans has also purchased equipment, which currently includes a stainless steel deck and stretcher.
Per her contract, when Facteau-Rabideau transports decedents, Deans will receive $125 for use of his personal vehicle while she will receive $125 in addition to her stipends for investigations and responding to the deaths.
'IT'S A WIN'
Deans will keep the Suburban at his residence, and he and Facteau-Rabideau will swap vehicles as needed when they are on call.
The coroner's office has a good working relationship with local fire, EMS and law enforcement in case assistance is needed for removal of decedents. The coroner and his deputy can also call on each other.
“This is in its infancy stages so we’re just kind of paddling along here but we’re working on setting procedures,” Deans said.
“She’s going to very rapidly warm up to this and she’s going to do a great job for us. Selfishly enough, it’s a win for me and it’s a win for Clinton County that we have somebody of this caliber that we’re bringing forward.”
