DANNEMORA — There are no signs of foul play in the death of a Clinton Correctional Facility inmate that occurred over the weekend, State Police says.
Late Friday, Edgardo E. Devictor-Lopez, 36, was found unconscious and not breathing in his cell, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman told the Press-Republican.
Prison staff performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and life-saving measures prior to his transport to University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, she continued.
Devictor-Lopez was pronounced dead at 1:37 a.m. Saturday. The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said his next of kin were notified of his passing later that day.
Fleishman said Dr. Cara Soper performed an autopsy on Devictor-Lopez's body at 9:30 a.m. Monday at CVPH, the results for which are pending histology and toxicology.
Clinton County Coroner Chad Deans said he had yet to rule on manner of death Tuesday morning.
DOCCS said the official cause of death will be determined and released by Deans' office.
"Any death that appears other than natural causes or from a known medical condition is thoroughly investigated by New York State Police and DOCCS’ Office of Special Investigations," DOCCS said.
"All deaths in DOCCS’ facilities are reviewed by the State Commission of Correction."
According to the DOCCS inmate lookup, Devictor-Lopez was serving time for crimes committed in Montgomery County, and had a parole hearing slated for June 2025.
