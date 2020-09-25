Coronavirus disrupts annual harvest dinners

MORRISONVILLE – Six months on, COVID-19 continues to fell or challenge annual rites such as harvest dinners.
“That is a decision made at the parish level,” Darcy L. Fargo,communications Director for the Diocese of Ogdensburg, said.
“All parishes who hold such events are required to abide by all relevant Department of Health standards, as well as appropriate New York Forward Guidance and Safety Plans."
WORKING IT OUT OR NOT
“We were, but it was decided against a couple of weeks ago,” Claudia Sanders, a parish trustee at St. Joseph's Church in West Chazy, said.
“We're just going to do a raffle, but we're not doing the dinner. We just decided it was too risky. We tossed around the idea of having just a takeout, but you don't know how that's going to go. We said no, we're just doing the ticket raffle. The raffle will be done on the 22nd of November.”
The annual harvest dinner is in the works at St. Alexander's Church in Morrisonville.
“We are in the process of working with the Health Department to find out if we can do the takeout,” Jackie Black, harvest dinner coordinator, said.
“We are doing our raffle, but everything else has been canceled. There won't be a basket raffle this year.”
The turkey dinner is scheduled for Nov. 8.
The price is $12 and includes turkey with trimmings, mashed potatoes, green beans, and coleslaw. Apple pie is for dessert.
“We're just going to make sure that we are in compliance in order to to do takeout only,” Black said.
“If we are, then we will offer curbside pickup. They can come in and pickup pre-orders and delivery in the local area.”
The dinner is a fundraiser for the St. Joseph's Outreach Soup Kitchen and Food Shelf.
It usually averages about $28,000.
“Not going to make that this year,” Black said.
CITY PARISHES
In the Plattsburgh Parishes, there will not be any harvest dinners at St. Peter's, St. John's or Our Lady of Victory churches.
“We didn't cancel,” Denise Tetreault, secretary for St. Peter's Church, said.
“We just never even initiated it because it would take so many volunteers and all of us. We can't have that many people altogether to begin with.”
KNIGHT'S SPAGHETTI ON
St. Augustine’s Knights of Columbus Council 7273 will host a take-out spaghetti dinner on Saturday, Oct. 10, at the St. Augustine’s Parish Center in Peru.
Regular & gluten-free spaghetti, salad & bread will be served take-out only from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for $8 per person.
This is the Knight’s first-fundraiser since the COVID-19 Pandemic began.
“We are well trained in all of that stuff,” John Ryan said.
“We have the Soup Kitchen every Wednesday in the Parish Center, and some of the same people will be working. We are very familiar with the regulations, and the Knights will be following all of them. So, we're not nervous about it at all really.”
This past Wednesday evening, the Soup Kitchen served 152 people.
“That's up from about 40 on average before the pandemic started,” Ryan said.
“Our kitchen is well set up. The gentleman in charge of it feels very confident that he can do it safely.”
NO CHICKEN & BISCUITS
The 113th annual mouthwatering Chicken and Biscuit Dinner at the Harkness United Methodist Church is a wash.
“Unfortunately, they are going to be able to do that,” the Rev. Rebekah Solar said.
“We are not able to do that this year. We tried to figure out how to do it in a safe way, and unfortunately we're just not going to be able to do it.”
The annual dinner funded a majority of the church's operating budget and missions work.
“We will have a letter going out to the community explaining that we are not able to have the dinner this year,” Solar said.
“If people would like to make a contribution that they can send their financial support to the Harkness United Methodist Church.”
