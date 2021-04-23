Cornelia St. Dunkin' to be razed, rebuilt

PLATTSBURGH — Locals who run on Dunkin' might need to change up their morning commute as a City of Plattsburgh location is razed and rebuilt.
The Dunkin' Donuts at 311 Cornelia St. is slated for an early May demolition and is expected to reopen in early July.
White Management Corporation Vice President Candice White said her father, David, opened the coffee chain there in the 1970s.
"The building that is being replaced is the original building from that time," White said. "Certainly new construction will provide a more efficient building, expansion of exterior green space and landscaping and an improved parking/drive-thru experience."
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
Dunkin' Donuts, known for its hot and cold caffeinated drinks and dozens of donut varieties, opened its first location in Quincy, Mass. in 1950.
The franchise now has more than 11,300 locations worldwide, including six in the City and Town of Plattsburgh alone.
Though demolition has yet to begin, the restaurant is already blocked off to patrons with signs that read, "Temporarily Closed," as crews prepare the work site.
DRIVE-THRU FOCUSED
The newly constructed building will be about 2,500 square feet.
According to Plattsburgh City Planner Malana Tamer, the Cornelia Street Dunkin' was being rebuilt as part of the chain's phased plan to bring all locations up to their new design standards.
"The new Dunkin will have a greater emphasis on drive-thru capacity and less seating inside," Tamer said. "The developer stated the shift to accommodate drive-thru and mobile ordering is a direct result of the pandemic and a change in the way people are now using apps and demanding faster service."
