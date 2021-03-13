WATERTOWN – Lindsay Pollard's sunny, upbeat voice is a comforting asset as a Contact Tracer connecting with North Country residents exposed to COVID-19.
The Connecticut native and her husband, U.S. Army CW2 Tyler Pollard, and their children – Madelyn and Eli – are stationed at Fort Drum in Watertown.
When the pandemic hit stateside, Lindsay answered the call for contact tracers.
Then, her husband, an Apache helicopter pilot with the 10th Mountain Combat Aviation Brigade, was deployed overseas.
'PART OF THE SOLUTION'
“I thought it would be the perfect way to be able to give back to the community that I found myself in at the time," Lindsay said.
"It seemed like the perfect opportunity to be part of the solution while still remaining safe myself.”
Lindsay applied online at www.coronavirus.health.ny.gov.
After a vetting process, she progressed to the next round, completed a six-hour class and passed an assessment for the New York State Contract Tracing Initiative.
“It was just kind of a waiting game to see when you got a particular place, so the North Country, in my instance,” she said.
ARMY OF TRACERS
In August, Lindsay joined a team of hundreds — contact tracers, community support specialists, supervisors, deputy manager — covering the North Country.
Statewide, there are 8,000 contact tracers, according to a state health official.
Approximately 800 are assigned where needed in the North Country and Capitol Region and work in concert with local health departments.
Lindsay's proficiency in contact tracing expanded her duties to case investigation that shifts with volume.
The Virtual Call Center is command central, though like many, she works remotely.
“Normally, we get a list of people who needed to be contacted,” Lindsay said.
“We gather that information from them that is so vital as well as giving them information, how to stay safe, how to keep their community safe, their family safe.”
SELF DEFENSE
Contact tracers create a mini-health record for each individual on everything COVID such as any pre-existing medical conditions, symptoms experienced at time of call, healthcare provider and emergency contacts.
“We armed them with the knowledge on how to keep themselves safe, how to quarantine safely, how to reach out to resources that they may need while they are in quarantine,” Lindsay said.
“And that's really what's been able to help us to continue to slow the spread of this virus and make sure that it's kept under control and the numbers continue to go down.”
Prior to this position, Lindsay was an optometrist technician.
At Southern New Hampshire University, she was pursuing a bachelor's degree in healthcare administration.
“I actually switched since this role to pursuing a bachelor's of public health because I was just so moved by the initiative and the community and the sense of public health,” she said.
LESSONS LEARNED
At the pandemic's onset, the unknowns were scary but she was grateful her family was stationed in a proactive state unlike her friends who lived in states with extremely high-infection rates.
“The more we can continue to know, the better I feel about it, the more comfortable I am,” she said.
“We continue to have science and data-backed research in order to slow the spread. Overall, I think it's just wonderful to have the community and the ability to know that you're in a place that takes it very seriously and doing everything that they can to keep everybody safe.”
At Fort Drum, there was a point where she could not leave the post.
For her, it's a privilege to interact with people during a scary and stressful time in their lives.
Her biggest concern is COVID fatigue.
“Sometimes, it feels daunting to have to go through this, but people have been so receptive and they genuinely feel better knowing they are not going through this alone," Lindsay said.
"They're able to have somebody walk them through it. We do daily follow up to continue to make sure that during quarantine people don't have additional questions, concerns or any other resources that they need. We make sure that they don't feel alone in this process."
Her strategies include listening and empowering her contacts with knowledge.
Lindsay treats all the way she would want to be treated if she slipped in their shoes.
COVID affects each individual differently, so she urges people to be vigilant with any symptoms and seek verification from healthcare professionals.
MAKING A DIFFERENCE
Contact tracer is hands down the most rewarding job Lindsay has ever had.
Her team has a platform where touching moments are shared with contacts, who express their gratitude and personal situations.
“Personally, I spoke to an elderly woman who lived by herself," Lindsay said.
"She was very concerned if something happened to her. We checked on her every day. It got to the point, I would call her and ask her how her daughter was doing because her daughter lived far away but she would call her everyday.”
Contacts morphed from strangers to community members with shared bonds.
"To have this kind of unprecedented time, but also to be able to really be a part of this community and give back in a small way in order to be part of the solution, has really been a blessing.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.