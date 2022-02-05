PLATTSBURGH — The New York Power Authority announced this week the Town of Plattsburgh's first open-access, fast-charging stations for any make or model of electric vehicles.
The four parking lot chargers, installed by NYPA, are located at the Consumer Square shopping center and mark one of the northernmost sites in New York State for NYPA’s EVolve NY high-speed charging network, according to a press release.
“Being Clinton County’s first community designated by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority as a Clean Energy Community, we celebrate the new installation of NYPA’s EVolve NY charging stations in the Town of Plattsburgh," Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said in a statement.
"Conveniently located in the core of our town center and the economic hub of our region, it is a great service to residents and visitors. The chargers fit well within our adopted smart growth plan — Elevate Plattsburgh — which leads to a greener and more sustainable future. Public-private partnerships like this will no doubt enable New York State to meet its climate agenda goals.”
FIRST OF THREE SITES
The Consumer Square location is the first of three Benderson Development sites that will host NYPA fast charging stations, the release said.
The other two, which should be operational in the first quarter of 2022, will be in Niagara Falls and Victor, located in the Finger Lakes region.
The four chargers at the Plattsburgh site consist of three 150kW Direct Current Fast Charger (DCFC) stations and one 350kW charger, which is capable of charging a compatible vehicle at speeds up to 20 miles per minute.
Two of the charging stations are equipped with both fast charging connectors, Combined Charging System (CCS) and CHAdeMO, so all electric vehicles can plug in and charge.
The town also has about 35 public level 2 chargers, which are used for charging during a longer stop.
CLEAN ENERGY GOALS
NYPA Interim President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said his agency's EVolve NY network now has dozens of sites throughout the state.
"The Plattsburgh station will help advance New York’s clean energy goals by supporting the decarbonization of the transportation sector and reduction of overall greenhouse gas emissions 85% by 2050,” he added.
“NYPA is leading the charge, quite literally, in developing New York’s electric vehicle infrastructure, and we’re proud to partner in this innovative and important pilot program at several of our properties in upstate New York — starting with this Plattsburgh location,” Benderson Development Vice President of Development and Leasing Eric Recoon said in a statement.
New York State Electric and Gas provided financial assistance through the EV Make-Ready Program and completed the grid interconnection to power the equipment at Consumer Square, the release said.
“Providing expanded access to EV charging stations is important as we seek to support the state’s clean energy goals and is just one of the many ways we are helping customers and local communities build a more sustainable future," NYSEG President and CEO Carl Taylor said.
LEGISLATION
The clean energy initiative supports New York’s Climate Act (the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act), which sets targets for decreasing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution from the transportation sector.
Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed legislation setting a goal for all new passenger cars and trucks sold in New York to be zero-emissions by 2035, the release said.
As part of Charge NY, other EV charging and deployment initiatives aim to get 850,000 zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2025.
Hochul also announced that utility companies can fully implement the EV Make-Ready infrastructure program, which will deploy more than 50,000 new public and commercial charging ports across the state by 2025.
EV owners can locate public chargers using smartphone apps such as Greenlots, PlugShare, ChargeHub, ChargeWay, Electrify America, Google Maps or the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.