PLATTSBURGH — After some pandemic-induced setbacks, work continues at the McDonald's at 424 Margaret St. as it nears its August reopening.
"We were supposed to reopen on June 17th," Dan Frazier, vice president of operations, told The Press-Republican. "So we're roughly two months behind."
INTO THE FUTURE
The lakefront restaurant was first built in the City of Plattsburgh in 1976 and while some additions had been made, McDonald's officials said the restaurant's base dated back those 40-plus years.
The McDonald's Corporation recently invested in upgrades to its locations nationwide, bringing them up to par with the brand's "Experience of the Future" design.
That had amounted to $320 million to remodel 360 restaurants based in the state of New York alone.
While some restaurants, including the other City of Plattsburgh location on Cornelia Street, remained open during renovations, the store on Margaret Street required demolition and was expected to be closed for three or so months.
NO PLAYPLACE
Digital self-order kiosks, remodeled counters for table service and digital menu boards, as well as designated parking for curbside pick-up via mobile orders, were some of the planned improvements.
The lakefront eatery was to also get a second drive-thru lane and kitchen updates that, Frazier said, would, "bring the kitchen into the future."
As previously reported by The Press-Republican, the indoor PlayPlace area was not included in the new design. Officials had formerly said other "kid elements" would be included, like educational games and/or tablets to be built into some tables.
Outdoor picnic tables overlooking Lake Champlain were expected, as well.
The incoming restaurant was about 4,600 square feet, nearly 1,200 square feet smaller than its previous footprint.
The vice president of operations said total renovation costs there landed somewhere between $2 million and $3 million.
PANDEMIC PAUSE
The project started just before the pandemic struck, planning for a mid-June reopening.
Construction was later paused, though, in light of the continued COVID-19 pandemic. After nearly 50 days, work picked up again in early May.
As of mid-July, the former structure had been demolished and replaced with a new base, but crews were still working on its interior.
Employees of the eatery had been offered positions at other nearby locations during the construction period and, Frazier said, more employees would be hired on, as well.
OPENING DAY
The new opening day has been scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 13.
A portion of sales from that day via tickets will support the Clinton County American Legion Committee's Battlefield Memorial Gateway Project, which is a multi-phase project happening in conjunction with the Town of Plattsburgh that looks to provide access to Crab Island.
Meal tickets to support the project can be picked up at legion locations across the county and will go towards a $5 meal on opening day if used between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
"We're really proud to be partnered with the project," Frazier said. "These guys have been great to work with."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
