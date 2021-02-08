PLATTSBURGH — As former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate kicks off today, both the House impeachment managers and Trump's defense have already previewed how they plan to state their cases.
According to briefs filed by each party, the managers argue that Trump was "singularly responsible" for the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, while his lawyers, in part, posit that the trial is unconstitutional since he is no longer a sitting president.
SUNY Plattsburgh political science professor Dr. Raymond Carman, whose research areas include constitutional law, does not see the defense's constitutionality argument as a strong one.
REMOVAL NOT REQUIRED
In their brief, Trump's defense team says that, per the Constitution, removal from office is supposed to occur before and jointly with disqualification from holding future office.
Since Trump is no longer president, they say, removal cannot occur and the article, and thus trial, should be dismissed.
"While it is true that the main goal of a conviction at an impeachment trial is usually the removal of an official from office, it isn’t required to be so," Carman said. "In fact, Congress has previously impeached an official after they have left office and the Senate tried that individual."
Carman was referencing Secretary of War William Belknap, who was impeached by the House for corruption in 1876 even though he had handed in his resignation to then-President Ulysses S. Grant hours before.
According to an entry on the U.S. Senate website, the Senate agreed "that it retained impeachment jurisdiction over former government officials" and subsequently convened a trial, during which "House managers argued that Belknap should not be allowed to escape from justice simply by resigning his office." Though a majority of the Senate voted to convict Belknap, he was ultimately acquitted as the numbers fell below the two-thirds requirement.
Carman said Democrats have made the case about holding Trump accountable for his actions in the lead-up to the Capitol insurrection and barring him from seeking future federal office. The latter would require a simple majority vote after the vote to convict.
"Moreover, since President Trump has been impeached by the House of Representatives, the trial in the Senate provides him an opportunity to raise a defense," Carman said. "If former officials could not be tried once they left office, President Trump would stand as impeached, but never get a trial to defend himself."
POLITICAL PROCESS
Trump's defense team has also argued the former president was well within his First Amendment rights to express doubts about the 2020 election.
Carman said impeachment is always a political process, with votes often a byproduct of politics.
If this was a legal case, he continued, the standard for Trump raising the First Amendment as a defense would come out of Brandenburg v. Ohio.
"In that case, the (Supreme) Court said that speech is protected by the First Amendment unless it: 1) is directed at inciting imminent lawless action; and 2) is likely to incite or produce such action," Carman said.
"It would be up to the jury to determine whether the president’s actions met this standard. As this is not a legal, but rather political, process, the Senate is under no obligation to use this standard."
EVIDENCE, PERSONAL
As the Senate trial progresses, Carman will be most interested in two things, the first being how House impeachment managers present evidence. He noted that, unlike the events that led to Trump's first impeachment, the events leading up to the Capitol storming, and the insurrection itself, were very public.
"President Trump posted tweets and he gave remarks to the crowd assembled in D.C.," Carman said. "What tweets will the House managers highlight? What words from President Trump will be noted? What about how those remarks affected those who took part in the insurrection? Did they feel they were acting at his direction? Many have said so. Are their comments used?"
Second, Carman is curious to see how senators receive the evidence, given their personal involvement in the events of Jan. 6.
"Their workplace was attacked. Their offices were ransacked. There were people in the chambers of the Capitol who seemed to be looking to capture members of Congress and Vice President Pence. What affect does being part of that have on them and their decision to convict or acquit?"
LEAHY PRESIDING
Carman noted complaints raised by Republicans over how U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont), the president pro tempore of the Senate, will preside over the trial, but argued this was not problematic and should not really affect the process.
"The only reason the Constitution requires the chief justice to preside over the impeachment of a president is to prevent the obvious conflict of interest for the sitting vice president to be able to sit as presiding officer during the impeachment of the sitting president," Carman said. "Having the chief justice preside removes that conflict.
"Otherwise, impeachments are presided over by the presiding officer of the Senate."
Since Vice President Kamala Harris has declined to do so, Leahy is next in line, Carman continued.
He further noted that Leahy has said he will act impartially and, like all the other senators, has taken an oath to do so. Regardless, any ruling he makes can be overridden by a majority decision of the Senate, Carman added.
SOLE POWER
Carman said there is no appeal process for a conviction post-impeachment, though Trump's legal team may try to appeal in the federal courts.
But the professor predicts the courts would be reluctant to take up the case for two reasons: they will most likely see impeachment as a political process, and the Constitution clearly places the impeachment process under Congress' purview.
"Courts try to avoid deciding questions they deem to be solely political in nature," Carman said in support of the former point.
For the latter, he pointed to precedent set by Nixon v. United States in 1993.
Following his conviction of perjury before a grand jury, U.S. District Court Judge Walter Nixon refused to resign even after he was incarcerated. The House impeached him, and the Senate "appointed a committee to hear evidence and report a finding back to the full Senate," Carman said.
The Senate ultimately voted to convict Nixon, who filed a suit claiming the Constitution required the full Senate, and not simply a committee, to hear the evidence.
"The Supreme Court said that the Constitution gives the Senate the 'sole power to try all impeachments,'" Carman said. "This commitment of the trial process to the Senate meant it was not reviewable by courts."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.