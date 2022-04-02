CONSTABLE – A Constable home was a total loss after a Wednesday afternoon fire.
The one-story home’s garage was engulfed in the fire as the first firefighters reached the building on County Route 20 some time around 2 p.m., Constable Fire Department Chief Todd Sweet said.
Sweet said firefighters were able to get the fire under control using handlines after about three hours on the scene.
The Red Cross said it provided assistance to five people after the fire, which included two adults and three children. Financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing, as well as health services were offered, the Red Cross said in a press release.
Sweet said firefighters were called back to the home in the evening Wednesday for a rekindling that took about two hours to extinguish. Sweet said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.
The Constable Fire Department was assisted by the Malone, Westville and Fort Covington fire departments, as well as the Franklin County Office of Emergency Services.
“I want to thank all our mutual aid departments who were involved,” Sweet said. “They were all instrumental.”
