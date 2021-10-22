Conservative candidate effectively bows out of Area 8 race

PLATTSBURGH — The candidate who will appear on the Conservative party line on ballots for the Clinton County Area 8 legislator election has effectively conceded the race.
"At this time, with the official date to have one's name removed from a November election ballot having long passed, I wish to congratulate the incumbent legislator of Area 8, Mr. Wendell Hughes," Gail Skowronski said in an emailed statement.
"After final research into prevailing New York, county and municipal codes and law, I will not be able to accept any county or municipal position, elected or otherwise; therein would arise an ethical conflict and a conflict of interest, which I have determined will cover the legislative term."
Skowronski said she could not provide further details. Hughes, a Democrat, did not offer comment on Skowronski's announcement.
WANTS TO CONTINUE
Hughes, who was first elected last year to fill the unexpired term of Mark Dame and is now essentially running for re-election unopposed, said he has gotten involved in every capacity he can over the past year.
He said he sits in with any group who will let him, such as the Saranac River Trail Greenway board and a local homeowners association.
"I’ve pushed anything I can push, and I have always gotten back to anybody that’s called me with concerns," he said.
"I’ve really enjoyed serving the people of Area 8 and I want to continue doing what I’ve started."
MAIN ISSUES
Hughes said the main issues he gets hit with from constituents are taxes, as people are concerned about their assessments, and economic recovery in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He added that residents have expressed a desire for more family-oriented entertainment opportunities in the area.
With southward travel across the U.S.-Canada border starting up again next month, Hughes said he hopes Plattsburgh International Airport can get back on its feet.
"I think good things are going to happen with that airport this year."
CANDIDATE PROFILE
Name: Wendell Hughes.
Age: 53.
Party line(s): Democratic, Working Families.
Occupation: Retired state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision captain, three years; former DOCCS lieutenant, sergeant and correction officer, 29 years.
Education: High school diploma; some college, Clinton Community College.
Family: Wife, Pamela; two rescue dogs, Asher and Marty.
Previous government experience: Clinton County Area 8 legislator, incumbent; Clinton County Legislature Health Committee chair; member of the Clinton County Legislature Transportation, Finance, Airport, Human Services, and Economic Development and County Operations committees; legislative liaison to the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Boad.
Civic organizations: Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club member; volunteer work with animal rescue organizations and North Country Honor Flight; former EAP coordinator.
