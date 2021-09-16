PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Legislator Simon Conroy (D-Area 4), who has been serving a jail sentence on a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge since early July, will resign effective Sept. 30.
Conroy's attorney, Nicholas Evanovich III of LaMarche Safranko Law PLLC's Plattsburgh office, hand-delivered the letter of resignation Thursday morning, County Administrator Michael Zurlo said.
"My personal life is now in need of my full attention," Conroy writes in the letter. "I believe it best to focus my efforts on family, friends, loved ones, and my own physical and mental wellness.
"To do so, I will not be asking for those in my Area for their vote this November, and also I am resigning effective September 30, 2021, so that the newly chosen representative of Area Four can be sworn in without delay, and begin the hard and necessary work I was previously honored to perform."
Since Conroy's position is already up for election this year, it is not immediately clear whether the vacancy can indeed be filled upon certification of the election results or on Jan. 1, when the usual term starts.
Zurlo said the county is consulting with its attorney on the matter. Area 4 residents David Bezio and James Monty are vying for Conroy's seat.
Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) described Conroy's letter as heartfelt and said the legislature wants the very best for him.
Zurlo echoed that sentiment, saying Conroy's decision was probably best for him and his family.
"It was a pleasure to work for him. I wish him well in all his future endeavors."
More will be added to this story.
