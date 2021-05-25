PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Legislator Simon Conroy (D-Area 4) submitted nominating petitions for the purpose of running for re-election as an independent candidate this November on Tuesday, the County Board of Elections confirmed.
It is anticipated that the process for verifying the signatures will wrap up by Friday.
JAIL SENTENCE
Conroy recently accepted a plea offer that involved a guilty plea to fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, and speeding, along with a six-month jail sentence.
His Plattsburgh-based attorney, Kristofer Michaud, anticipates he will serve 99 days once 21 days of time served are factored in and if one-third of the time is shaved off due to good behavior.
If Conroy's sentencing moves forward as planned, his jail term will start July 6.
The legislator told The Press-Republican Tuesday that he is not concerned about reaching voters so long as he gets out to see people now and in October, after his anticipated release occurs.
PICKING UP PIECES
Gathering signatures over the past couple weeks has been Conroy's biggest priority, he said, along with trying to have fun with his kids through outdoor activities.
With another term, Conroy continued, he would work to build out the local advanced manufacturing transportation cluster, make changes to the public safety system and combat poverty.
He added that knocking on doors enabled him to speak with people about their concerns and issues, including with him directly.
Most people's reservations, he said, stem from his arrests over the past two years.
"One of those years I basically went through a mid-life crisis, the other year was spent picking up the pieces."
BEZIO: RESIGN
Conroy will still be able to receive paychecks as a legislator while in jail. He confirmed that he still plans to collect them during that time.
Dave Bezio, who is set to run on both the Democratic and Working Families party lines, took issue with how Conroy will continue to be compensated during his sentence.
He pointed to Conroy's unavailability to Area 4 earlier this year during his stints out of the area and in the Clinton County Jail.
"Now there’s potential for him to be in jail up to six months," Bezio said. "There’s no way he can truly represent the folks of Area 4."
Conroy said most of the people he met while knocking on doors to gather petitions are willing to give him a second chance. Bezio, at least at this time, is not one of them.
"He could be a gentleman and a true politician and he could resign his position and think about running some time down the road when his life is all in order."
MONTY: LET VOTERS DECIDE
Bezio believes Conroy "has about a zero percent chance of winning" and is confident he himself will have a very successful run, even if Conroy pulls off a few Democrats.
James Monty, who is set to run to represent Area 4 on the Republican and Conservative party lines, had no further comment aside from, "Let the voters of Area 4 make their decision based on who they want to represent them."
Conroy said he has nothing good or bad to say about the other candidates, wishes them well and hopes he can keep doing the job of legislator.
He expressed thanks to those in the community who have helped him for decades.
"I may have had a storm in my life at the age of 44-and-a-half, but I don’t think that one storm should cloudy my whole future, so I’m just personally moving on and I hope everybody else is willing to either join me or accept that I am and just let it be."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
