PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Legislator Simon Conroy (D-Area 4) failed to appear for his sentencing last week and a bench warrant has been issued, Plattsburgh City Court says.
In January 2020, Conroy pleaded guilty to fourth-degree stalking and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, in connection with multiple incidents that occurred in September 2019.
His sentencing on those charges had been set for Wednesday, Jan. 20. Based on posts on Conroy's Facebook page, it appears the legislator was in New York City and Mexico over the past couple weeks, and was headed back to the North Country as of Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Plattsburgh-based attorney Dave Gervais, who represents Conroy, told The Press-Republican earlier this month that his client had been on a year of interim probation set to translate to one year of conditional discharge, allowing him to avoid jail time if he was not arrested during that time.
Gervais said Thursday that Conroy should be in court Friday to answer the warrant.
"It's too early to tell if there will be some form of jail time by the end of the case," he added.
Earlier this month, State Police charged Conroy with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor, in connection with a traffic stop in December.
Police have said he is due to appear in Plattsburgh Town Court for that charge next month.
