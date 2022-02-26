JAY — The Compost for Good (CfG) team, composed of John Culpepper, Katie Culpepper, and Jennifer Perry, is looking to expand their composting services in the Adirondacks.
CfG, a not-for-profit organization, and a project of ADKAction, is seeking any farmers, haulers, composters, retailers, landscapers, manufacturers, and grocery stores and restaurants located in Clinton, Essex, Franklin and St. Lawrence Counties, who want to, or have to enter into the world of food recycling or donating.
“We are in the business of helping individuals, businesses, organizations, and municipalities, reimagine the concept of waste — we’re specifically helping them recycle their organics,” John Culpepper said.
“Our goal is to help as many people as possible understand that waste is a term we shouldn’t use in a bad way. Waste is simply a resource.”
Culpepper said he was an amateur composter for over 50 years before deciding to help found CfG.
He said his desire to help the planet and local communities influenced him to educate people on the benefits of composting.
“I’m primarily interested in helping local communities keep dollars in the local community, stimulate jobs in the local community, create a circular nutrient community where farmers or gardeners don't have to buy nutrients from some far away place but rather acquire it right from their own community,” John said.
“I'm trying to do good in the place I live.”
Many businesses in the area have been forced into the world of recycling because of a recent recycling law that went into effect Jan. 1.
The New York State Food Scraps Recycling Law now requires businesses and institutions that generate an annual average of two tons of wasted food per week or more, to donate excess edible food, and recycle all remaining food scraps if they are within 25 miles of an organics recycler.
“The NYS Food Donation and Food Scraps Recycling law directs excess edible food to hungry New Yorkers and additionally directs food scraps for recycling,” Kristine Ellsworth, New York State DEC Environmental Engineer, Division of Materials Management, stated in an ADKAction press release.
“In requiring businesses to recycle their food scraps, we anticipate seeing a spur of development in the organics recycling businesses across the State to meet this demand and with it, an increase in green job opportunities.”
Culpepper said many organizations have already reached out to his team since the law went into effect and foresees an even larger need for CfG’s services if more recycling laws are passed in the future.
“As a result of this law, there are people all over the state scrambling and trying to figure out what to do with their organics if they fall within that law,” he said.
“The state may eventually require medium-sized generators of food scraps, or even residents, to recycle their organics. This has happened in several states, like Vermont. They started with large-scale generators of food scraps, and now residents are no longer allowed to throw food scraps in their garbage. That's created a lot of job opportunities in Vermont, and the same thing is beginning to happen in New York.”
CfG, through USDA’s Rural Business and Development Grant, was able to design four composters and donate them to organizations around the North Country, as well as pay for the local manufacture of one in-vessel drum composting unit.
The design is available to the public, and CfG’s team is offering to provide assistance to anyone looking to build their own composter.
“With this particular grant, we’re able to help provide technical support for emerging food scrap haulers, compost facilities, retail outlets, and farmers — anyone who's interested in utilizing compost from specifically diverted food scraps,” Culpepper said.
“With help from a carefully selected advisory group, we will be contracting with a manufacturer to build a drum composter. While the point is to create a locally built system, the selected builder will use the building process as an educational opportunity. Once completed, the advisory group will help identify a site host to receive the completed composter, who will be willing to maintain the system as an educational model open to the public.”
“We want to spur a composting equipment manufacturing revolution in the North Country.”
