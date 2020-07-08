LAKE PLACID — The Tri-Lakes Aging in Place Task Force is asking community members in the Tri-Lakes and surrounding communities to complete the “Tri-Lakes Age-Friendly Communities Survey.”
The results of the survey will be used to empower communities to build on their age-friendliness, identify new opportunities to help our communities become more age-friendly, and develop a promotion strategy to do so, according to a news release.
Mercy Care for the Adirondacks is facilitating the work of the Tri-Lakes Aging in Place Task Force. Over the past few months, the members of the Task Force have been working to develop an Age-friendly Communities survey to understand more fully the age-friendly nature of our communities, the release said.
According to AARP, livable, age-friendly communities make for happier, healthier residents of every age, in all life stages, the release said.
The Task Force is looking for a broad response from people of all ages.
To take the survey, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ADKmercyagefriendlycommunities.
Mercy Care for the Adirondacks is a mission sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy to enhance the fullness of life of elders living independently in their communities.
Mercy Care for the Adirondacks can be reached at 185 Old Military Rd., Lake Placid, N.Y., 12946, by calling 518-523-5580 or by e-mail at dbeal@adkmercy.org.
