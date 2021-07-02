Community split on city's Boat Basin prospect

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City's contemplated purchase of a private marina and restaurant continues to split the room.
Mayor Christopher Rosenquest hosted a second "community conversation" dedicated to the topic Wednesday, attracting about 25 community members and an equal number of opinions.
Informal polls taken at the meeting's start and end asked attendees to raise their hand if they were for, against or unsure if the Lake City should explore the proposed buy.
Hands were raised across the board during both polls.
"OK. That's the same," Rosenquest commented after the first poll. "That's the same as what we've seen in conversations. That's the same as what we've seen in the community."
THE PROPERTY
It was about a month ago that the city announced it had its eye on nearly 12 acres of waterfront property down by its harborside area at 5 Dock St.
The land, just under 6 acres of which is water acreage, is home to two businesses: the Plattsburgh Boat Basin and the Naked Turtle.
The property itself is assessed at $1.7 million, but, with its attached business assets included in the sale, is on the market for $8 million.
The marina neighbors the Plattsburgh City Marina and has 291 slips and 75 moorings, as well as a parts and service department and a ship store. The Naked Turtle is a seasonal eatery built in 1995 at just under 7,000 square feet.
WHY NOT?
The mayor kicked off Wednesday's informal gathering with a question: "Why not? Why shouldn't we?"
He was immediately met with answers from the crowd.
"It's capitalism. It has nothing to do with government," one community member called from their seat.
"The price," another added.
"Let's take care of what we have," a third said.
Rosenquest, who noted the remarks were common when discussing this topic, said it was the latter comment that gave himself the most pause.
"Because it's true," he said before listing a range of city-owned recreation resources now requiring monetary attention, like the city's parks.
The discussion took various turns before landing back on this topic when the mayor referenced annual profit figures now estimated at about $250,000. It has been said that the hypothetical return could be used to support necessary rec improvements.
"The question then becomes, 'Can we do both?'"
COST VS. ASSESSMENT
One individual expressed concern with the property's assessed value compared to the site's asking price.
"There's a difference between the assessed value and the business value," Rosenquest said. "The value to make money is to operate the marina itself."
While the city has not made an official offer at this time, the mayor has said he was prepared to offer $7.25 million.
Many in the room wondered how he reached that figure.
"These people have to open their books," Denise Nephew, a former city employee, said from her chair.
Real Estate Broker Neil Fesette, who is assisting the owners with the sale, confirmed Wednesday that, while he could not publicly share the figures, an assessment had been done.
The mayor added that he was made privy to some of those figures, helping him to reach his proposed $7.25 million offer, but noted, "It was not a complete opening of the books."
The mayor has said the city must put $5,000, negotiated down from $20,000, on the line and sign a nondisclosure agreement to launch a due diligence period and take a "hard look" at the marina and restaurant's finances. At that point, he said, the city could "absolutely" back out of the deal or offer a lower price, should the business' finances warrant that decision.
"The whole question is, 'How do you get access to that information?'"
In recent weeks, the mayor has considered calling on city councilors to OK a resolution that would put some cash on the line, while offering access to that information. Though it was narrowly passed in a committee meeting, the resolution has yet to reach the council floor for a formal vote.
'A LOT OF UNKNOWNS'
Some residents noted positives of exploring the deal at Wednesday's meeting, talking about the future generation's greater access to the waterfront and interconnectivity.
Others, noting current unknowns, thought the deal worth at least the exploration at this point before making the final call.
"There are a lot of unknowns. There are a lot of unknowns with anything you do. This is a risk, no doubt. This is a challenge for our community to take that risk."
Rosenquest said he had not decided whether or not he would offer more community conversations, but said he would keep the community apprised via his mayor Facebook page.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.