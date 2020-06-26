Community silent at city budget hearing

PLATTSBURGH — The city's 2021 Mayor's Budget public hearing attracted no community comments yesterday.
Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read said it was typical to have a silent hearing on the spending plan.
"We've never had anybody come," he told The Press-Republican Thursday evening. "To have nobody come out, but then to hear so much complaint about people not being involved or a lack of transparency is kind of unusual.
"I would have liked to see some people."
BUDGET PROPOSITION
Read released the spending plan early last week, proposing a $57.98 million budget that would lower the tax rate by negative 5.46 percent.
The percent change would drop the rate from its current $11.99 per $1,000 of assessed property value down to $11.54.
While not yet known, the mayor has said the budget proposal would fall "well below" the state mandated tax cap.
THE HEARING
The budget hearing was held in the Council Chambers of City Hall on Thursday.
The community was invited to comment live in person or via YouTube's live chat feature.
There were no comments presented and, the mayor said, no written comments had been submitted either.
With the North Country entering into Phase Four of New York Forward, all councilors and many city department heads attended the meeting in person, maintaining social distance and wearing face coverings.
NEXT STEPS
Up next, the City Common Council would use the 2021 Mayor's Budget as a "blueprint" for next year's official city budget.
While the council had the option to adopt the mayor's budget as was, Read hoped they would make changes on things like the Rec Complex.
Made up of the city's Crete Memorial Civic Center, the Plattsburgh City Beach, the Plattsburgh City Marina and the City Recreation Center, or gym, those facilities were financially in the red as of November of last year.
Though no closures had been recommended, the Common Council decided to up user fees to make up the difference.
Due to the pandemic, however, those facilities were shut down, leaving most of their employees laid off or furloughed.
The 2021 Mayor's Budget proposes a nearly $1 million Rec Complex cut, which, Mayor Read had said, assumed continued operations at the beach and marina.
"It's not up to me to decide what the council wants to do with those services,"he told The Press-Republican Thursday. "The council is starting their budget hearings immediately.
"They'll finalize their budget in the next couple of months and will make some meaningful changes during this budget crisis."
BUDGET CRITICISM
While all was quiet at the hearing, rivals in the 2020 Plattsburgh City Mayor's race had called the budget release, which came out one week before the mayoral primary election and had traditionally occurred later in the year, a political move.
Democratic opponent Chris Rosenquest, a Clinton County legislator, had said the city needed "more than a bookkeeper" and thought the proposed budget invested away from the municipality's parks, beach and waterfront.
Republican Scott Beebie, a former Plattsburgh City Police Department lieutenant and fellow mayor's race opponent, said "the timing makes sense" for the June budget reveal, referencing Primary Election Day.
That three-way race happened Tuesday and, counting in-person votes from that day as well as votes tallied during the 9-day early voting period, Rosenquest held a lead on incumbent Read, though more than 1,300 absentee ballots were left to be counted.
"(It) wouldn't be the first time Read said one thing and did another with his tool of choice — a spreadsheet," Beebie had said, noting many unknowns caused by COVID-19. "Mr. Read releasing the budget is curious for a variety of reasons that I hope his party addresses in their primary."
WHAT WOULD THEY DO?
Read had backed up his budget, though, saying his goal was to deliver services, without raising taxes or rents.
"I still don't see what these candidates would do to solve mind-blowingly difficult problems except to point the finger," he had said. "Well, now, our very future depends on proven leadership.
"By preserving our finances, we keep our city sustainable, our workforce employed, our retirees covered, our bonds honored and our cheap and now completely green electricity flowing," he had continued.
"I saved our finances in 2017 under much less difficult circumstances and I will do it again."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.