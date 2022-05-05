PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Mental Health and Addiction Services is seeking to address gaps in the behavioral health continuum of care with a new community services coordinator position.
Chris Arnold, an addiction counselor by training and former coordinator of the Clinton County Mobile Crisis Team, came on in February. The main focuses of his job are to connect individuals to the services they need as they come into contact with the criminal justice system and shore up mental health training for local law enforcement officers.
“I think it builds on all of the strengths and the things that I’ve done over the years,” the 47-year-old told the Press-Republican in an interview. “It’s a position that has some sort of big like, ‘do this, this, this,’ and then you just get to do all this other stuff as the community needs it and I’m really excited about that.”
LAUNCH OF LEMHRS
One of the bigger tasks was the launch of the Law Enforcement Mental Health Referral System, abbreviated as LEMHRS.
Exploration of the program, first piloted in Essex County, was a recommendation put forward last year by the Clinton County Law Enforcement Review Committee, on which County Director of Community Services Richelle Gregory, 47, sat.
In addition to LEMHRS’ implementation, Gregory proposed Arnold’s position to the County Legislature, the thought being Clinton County would see more referrals than Essex County due to its population base.
So far, LEMHRS has been rolled out to State Police, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Plattsburgh City Police.
“It’s a way for law enforcement officers to make a direct referral to a behavioral health individual,” Arnold said.
ADDRESSES HUGE GAP
The program helps address a huge gap observed by many local professionals, he continued.
There are times when an officer engages with someone who they are not going to arrest and who is not in immediate need of hospitalization.
“They’d (the officer) like to connect them to a service, and there wasn’t ever a great way to do that,” Arnold said.
Law enforcement would carry phone numbers around and hand out brochures, then hope the individual would make those calls as they couldn’t do follow-up.
Through LEMHRS, officers can use handheld devices or a computer to complete a referral form with a few required fields and options for additional information.
Arnold receives those referrals in seconds. He responds to the officer to confirm receipt and let them know he’ll begin the engagement process.
“The more information that officer gives the better, (such as) what prompted the interaction ..., what were some of the concerns, what are some of the safety issues and then was the person receptive to the referral,” he said.
“Some people, absolutely; other people don’t want it. We still want those referrals made because then we can start to follow up, we just do it a little bit more tactfully with the individual.”
CONNECT WITH PROVIDER
Arnold then looks to connect the individual with a provider, first by seeing if they have a relationship with the Clinton County Mental Health and Addiction Services clinic where he is based.
Should the person still be in crisis, he would look to engage the Mobile Crisis Team or, in some cases, help facilitate a mental health rescue to get them hospitalized.
“It’s really, what does the person need, and that’s what’s so exciting about this is we can meet somebody where they are, we can connect them to the services they choose, we can just give them information if they say, ‘No, I’m not interested right now.’”
Gregory said LEMHRS is intended provide a response to the individual referred within 24 to 48 hours.
As of Wednesday, Arnold had received 16 referrals from local law enforcement agencies, six of which were new engagements with people who had no history or connection with behavioral health providers.
ROLL OUT TRAININGS
Arnold work has also entailed rolling out mental health trainings to officers.
“I think that fits into that continuum of identifying the officers who really have a proclivity, a propensity — just really do a nice job with our folks when they’re really psychiatrically struggling and giving them some additional training,” he said.
Arnold said the community is blessed with some really great officers, so the training seeks to build them up and get them working with mental health professionals.
“That’s the law enforcement mental health first aid, which will be trained by primarily Bonnie Black,” Arnold said. Black recently retired from BHSN after years of heading up their employee assistance program, in addition to her involvement with other initiatives.
Additionally, both Arnold and Black are set to be part of the state’s next round of “train the trainers” for crisis intervention training.
Gregory expects all the trainings to be in this year, but noted that what she really thinks Arnold’s position is about is relationships.
“Building on our current relationships and ease of access for the officers, right? So it makes it easier if they know the person, can trust the person and we make it as easy for them as we can while they’re doing their day to day work.”
COUNTY JAIL
Arnold is also working with the Clinton County Jail on medication-assisted treatment for inmates, helping to evaluate them and get them qualified for the program.
He wants to explore how to connect with those people as they leave the jail as well, making sure they follow up on appointments and offering them support.
“I think there’s big glaring (gaps) and then there’s these other little pieces that I can just go, ‘Oh hey wait, I can make those phone calls because it takes me 10 minutes,’ so we do.”
HOPES TO START SOMETHING
Gregory explained how Clinton County was targeted by the state for development of a law enforcement mental health diversion program because the county incarcerates a higher percentage of the mentally ill than the statewide average.
As a result, state Office of Mental Health funding covered the community services coordinator position, LEMHRS, the trainings and a forensic peer specialist brought on in partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Champlain Valley. That person, with Arnold, works with the population in mental health court.
“So again, another piece of the continuum of people involved with the criminal justice system,” Gregory said.
She expects several revenue streams that come into the clinic, such as support for medication-assisted treatment in the Clinton County Jail, to continue to support Arnold’s position.
She also anticipates the county’s model to be replicated if successful.
“There has been interest with this position and I’m sure it will be watched very carefully,” Gregory said.
“So I’m hoping that we will start something that is a benefit not just to Clinton County and not just Essex County or the North Country. I hope it’s something that benefits the state and maybe the nation at some level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.