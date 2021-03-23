PLATTSBURGH — Just under 20 responses were submitted by mid-afternoon Tuesday regarding Plattsburgh City's draft police reform plan, the final version of which is due for state submission by the end of next week.
Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said public comments, which were accepted through yesterday evening, were a range. As an example, he said one suggested an independent panel to review police complaints, while another urged all police complaints be made public.
"They're all good," he said Tuesday. "They're all very good recommendations; these are things that we wanted to hear from the public."
IN SUBGROUP'S HANDS
Once the comment period closed, Rosenquest said the notes would be collected and disseminated to the same subgroup that wrote the draft.
The group of 9 or so individuals includes the mayor, Plattsburgh City Police Captain Brad Kiroy, Councilors Jaime Canales (Ward 1) and Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), as well as a sampling of former Plattsburgh City Public Safety Citizens Review Panel members.
That panel of various city stakeholders formed in direct response to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's executive order from last year, requiring statewide local governments with a law enforcement agency to review the agency's policies and implement a police reform plan no later than April 1, 2021.
After a multitude of meetings, a public survey and community feedback sessions, the panel submitted 20 recommendations, which the subgroup then worked into the current draft action plan.
Rosenquest said that subgroup would reconvene Friday with the draft, as well as the community's recommendations, to "make any adjustments and then send the final draft to the council for review and a hopeful approval."
The council was expected to review and act on the plan no later than Thursday, March 31 at its regularly scheduled 5 p.m. session.
IN THE DRAFT
The 11-page draft plan touches on a variety of topics, like prospective body cams, additional officer trainings, City Police transparency and formation of a panel to hold the department accountable for the changes.
At a recent Common Council Public Safety Committee meeting, Captain Kiroy, who has been filling in while City Police Chief Levi Ritter remains on administrative leave, spoke on two major features of the plan: police-community engagement and a crisis intervention team, or CIT.
Community engagement is an expansive segment of the plan, which outlines a possible marketing strategy to engage diverse and underrepresented communities, as well as suggesting town-hall type meetings to up community-officer interactions.
"This whole community approach with outreach really boils down to not limiting ourselves to one segment of the population," Kiroy told councilors.
"I believe that our outreach program should focus on not only downtown business owners in the downtown community," he continued, a nod to the City Police Community Resource Center on Margaret Street, "but also youth, senior citizens. . ."
CRISIS INTERVENTION
In response to the Public Safety Citizens Review Panel's recommendation that the city form a crisis intervention team, or CIT, the city states in its draft: "We believe that exploring and implementing a City of Plattsburgh specific CIT is a public safety priority."
The city expected the research and design process to take between four to five months, while the funding, hiring and training could take between six to eight months.
Kiroy described the CIT as a "trained group of individuals" and said the team would be useful "where mental health calls might not necessarily be a public safety threat, per se. Instead of sending the police to those, you send these responders.
"It's a response that's untraditional," he continued, "but it's growing in popularity and use throughout the country."
READ THE DRAFT
The full draft reform plan can be accessed here: https://tinyurl.com/y23kd6xz
