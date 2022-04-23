PLATTSBURGH — North Point Community Farm is a dream come true for farmers Mike Champagne and Marisa Lenetsky.
The two friends said they thought up the idea of owning and operating their own farm in 2017 when they were managing neighboring farms in the Hudson Valley.
Last May, the beginning stages of their dream were put in motion when they bought 50 acres of farmland at 2172 Military Turnpike in Plattsburgh — the location of the old Pellerin Dairy Farm.
Champagne said Bruce Pellerin, the prior owner, has been a huge supporter during their start-up phase.
Now, as they enter into the final phases of preparation for their farm, Champagne and Lenetsky said they are finally ready to do business with the community.
“With community in our farm's name, we’re really leaning into that experiential part of (them) buying produce from us. We have a (Community Supported Agriculture) CSA, which is a weekly box of vegetables you can pay for up front or with payment plans, and you receive that every week,” Champagne said.
“Being a new farm in the area, we’re at the stage where we are throwing everything at the wall and seeing what sticks.”
On their farm, along with the CSA program, they will be growing produce for sale in farmers’ markets, as well as selling wholesale to local restaurants, schools and nursing homes.
Those looking to become a CSA member can sign up at their website: https://www.northpointcommunityfarm.com/csa.
Currently, they have around 30 members but are hoping to bring in more.
“We have a lot of big visions,” Lenetsky said.
“CSA isn't the only way we're trying to be community oriented. We are going to have 15 acres of vegetables in production this year so that's a whole lot more vegetables than a 30 member CSA needs. One day we hope our whole production could go toward CSA, but we're kind of pursuing other marketing channels simultaneously so we can grow the business faster.”
Champagne said their website will be especially important for engaging with CSA members and finding out their produce preferences, as well as anything else that would improve their experience with North Point Community Farm.
“On our website, where you sign up for the membership, there's a very small survey where it asks how you found out about us, and your favorite vegetables,” he said
“We’ll have a survey at the end of the year asking, ‘what did you like? What did you not like? What can we grow that you want us to grow? What can we scale back on?’ — it's just trying to work with the people who invest in us and keep them happy, because they keep us happy.”
Lenetsky said their previous farm experience helped them mold and create North Point into exactly what they wanted.
“Both Mike and I worked at three different farms in the (Hudson Valley) region and each of those farms was able to give us a taste of different marketing models, scales, tools and setups,” Lenetsky said.
“It only helps that Mike is from here and has so many family and friend connections.”
Champagne, a Plattsburgh native, began his farming career in Maine in 2014. He has moved back to the area after being away for 12 years, he said.
Lenetsky, a Brooklyn native, began her farming career at McGill University in Montreal the same year.
They both said they came to Plattsburgh, because it was important for them to buy a farm where their services would be needed the most.
“We always envisioned having a farm where most of the people eating the food produced on it could physically come to the farm to get it, rather than it being a few hours away. It was also us really trying to find a geographic location where it seemed like there was that hole to fill,” Lenetsky said.
“Plattsburgh is pretty unique in that it is a population center that is fairly sizable with farmland just outside of it. There really aren't many farms around here doing what we want to do.”
