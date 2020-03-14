PLATTSBURGH — Both Clinton Community College and North Country Community College have announced they will largely shift to distance learning beginning March 30 in response to COVID-19.
The institutions noted Friday that there were no coronavirus cases on their campuses.
'STAY HEALTHY'
CCC's spring break was scheduled for next week; that was extended through March 27 to allow faculty and staff to change the courses to remote learning.
According to a post on that college's website, some hands-on labs will be delivered in-person.
"Labs, computer labs and offices remain open and accessible to students."
Students were advised to check their college emails often. All mass group visits and events on campus were cancelled.
"We're continuously monitoring the coronavirus situation and any changes will be posted as they happen," the post said.
"Students and staff should check their email regularly for further updates.
We ask that every one of you continue to take necessary precautions to stay healthy and the college will continue to closely monitor and provide you with the most up-to-date information."
CLASSES SUSPENDED
NCCC President Joe Keegan sent a message regarding the changes to all students, faculty and staff Thursday evening.
He wrote that all classes would be suspended beginning Monday, March 16; spring break would continue as planned from March 21 through March 29.
"Following the conclusion of spring break, classes will resume on March 30 using a modified delivery system in which classes are offered online as much as possible for the rest of the semester."
Campuses are to remain open the week of March 16, and faculty and staff would continue to report to work to plan for distance learning.
Prior to the scheduled closure of residence halls at the end of the day on March 20, students in Saranac Lake campus residence halls will be permitted to remain in their rooms, and food service will continue to be provided.
The college's libraries and the Sparks Athletic Complex facilities will be closed to the public but open to students.
Residence halls will reopen and food service will resume Sunday, March 29.
HIGHEST PRIORITY
Keegan also noted that large gatherings and student activities would be canceled and that the Student Massage Clinic would be closed until further notice.
No decision had been made regarding commencement, student awards and nursing pinning ceremonies.
Those who planned to travel out of the area were asked to complete a travel reporting form available on the college's website.
"One of the greatest strengths of North Country is the incredible community of students, faculty and staff we have," Keegan wrote.
"Our highest priority is the health and safety of our campus community and it is with that in mind that we have taken these steps.
At some point in the future, we will be able to look back on this time and know in our hearts that, despite the personal difficulties this may have created, that we, as a community, made what contribution we could to helping reduce the spread of the coronavirus."
